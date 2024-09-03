Specialty Malt Market Size To Surpass USD 5 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A 4% CAGR By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Specialty Malt include - Viking malt oy, Muntons, Maltexco

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- latest recently released a research report titled global Specialty Malt Market insight, forecast to 2030, There are two varieties of malts: basic malts and specialist malts. Specialty malts have the diastolic capacity to give beer and other liquids the right texture, colour, flavour, and appearance. Additionally, base malt has the diastolic ability to change its own starch. They give drinks and beer a distinct flavour and set of qualities. Because of its useful qualities, it is ideal for brewing in the food and beverage sector. Coffee, chocolate, and caramel varieties of specialty malt are available, which benefits the food and beverage sector even more.

The Global Specialty Malts Market is expected to grow at more than 4% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 5 billion by 2030 from a little above USD 3.8 billion in 2023.

Key Players Driving the Market:

Viking malt oy, Muntons, Maltexco, Ireks gmbh, Malteurop, Simpson's malt, Groupe souflet, Baramalt Malting India Pvt. Ltd., and many more.

Recent Development:

In January 2024, South Seas Distilleries and Breweries Private Limited, India's oldest malt whisky distillery, launched its single malt whisky, The Crazy Cock, in Goa. The brand, known for matured malt whiskies, has incorporated the symbol of the rooster to represent unconventional thinkers and passion-driven individuals. The launch marks a new era for the brand, expanding its portfolio and offering unique blends to Goa whisky enthusiasts.

Global Specialty Malt Market: Growth Factors

The demand for craft beer, the expansion of independent breweries, growing need for malt, improvements in specialty malt R&D, and growing multifunctionality of specialty malt are all factors contributing to the growth of the specialty malt market. Future market growth is anticipated due to the growing inclination of the younger generation towards malted ready-to-drink beverages and craft beer, as well as the increasing number of independent breweries. The brewing industry strongly favors natural and organic flavors in their brews, which contributes to the expansion of the specialty malt sector. But the quantity and fluctuating prices of raw materials, along with stringent government controls, are limiting the expansion of the specialty malt sector.

Key Specialty Malt Market Trends Highlighted

The growing popularity of artisanal foods and beverages, along with the rising demand for craft beer, are fueling the growth of the specialty malt market. A further factor driving market expansion is consumers' increasing preference for tasty, healthful products.

Market players may investigate lucrative opportunities as a result of the growing demand for ingredients that are obtained organically and ethically. Recent market trends indicate that a growing number of innovative technologies, such as malting in small-scale automated systems, are being adopted to improve quality and efficiency. The demand for speciality malts with distinctive flavors is growing. Smoky malts, caramel, and chocolate are a few examples of them.

Key Market Segments: Specialty Malts Market

Specialty Malts Market By Type,2019-2026, (IN USD MILLION)

Caramalized Malt

Roasted Malt

Specialty Malt Market By Source,2019-2026, (IN USD MILLION)

Barley

Wheat

Rye

Specialty Malt Market By Application,2019-2026, (IN USD MILLION)

Alcoholic Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Bakery And Confectionary

Dairy And Frozen Desserts

Specialty Malt Market By Extract,2019-2026, (IN USD MILLION)

Dry

Liquid

Other

Regional Analysis

North America

The demand for specialty malts is driving the surge in popularity of craft brews, which emphasize distinct flavor profiles.A solid malting infrastructure guarantees the efficient production and delivery of specialized malts American customers' willingness to try novel flavors creates a market that is open to beers made using specialty malts specialty malts can be produced thanks to continuous improvements in malting technology, which is driving market expansion.

Asia Pacific

The growing demand for distinctive flavor profiles, which specialty malts may deliver, is fueling the growth of the craft beer movement in the Asia Pacific region, especially in China and India.

Growing consumer willingness to try specialty malts and high-end beers and food products is a consequence of rising disposable wealth in the area malts play a part in meeting the need for a variety of bread and confectionary items, which is being driven by rapid urbanization and a shift towards Westernized eating preferences.

