5 Key Accused, Including Arvind Kejriwal, In Jail In Delhi Excise Policy Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The judicial custody of Chief Arvind Kejriwal in a case related to the alleged Delhi excise ends on September 3. Kejriwal's bail plea, along with a plea challenging his arrest by the CBI, will be heard in the Supreme Court on September 5.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief is the only key leader who is behind bars in the case. As many as three accused in the case have been released on bail in the past month.

Those granted bail by Supreme Court of India include former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia , Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislator K Kavitha and Vijay Nair, the former communication in-charge of Aam Aadmi Party. Sanjay Singh, another AAP leader who is also a Rajya Sabha member, was released on bail in April 2024.

There are about 40 accused in the case on charges of money laundering by the Enforcement Directorat (ED) and the corruption filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Of these five, including Kejriwal, still remain in judicial custody.

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister

The investigation agencies have alleged that Arvind Kejriwal received the bribe from what they call 'South Group' in exchange for granting favours to them when the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy was being drafted. The Delhi Chief Minister is also accused by CBI of ensuring ₹90 lakh from the 'bribe' for 40 AAP candidates in the Goa assembly polls, 2022.

The ED had arrested Kejriwal on March 21. On May 10, Kejriwal was released on interim bail until June 1 for campaigning during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.