A1RWATER’s New DIC Facility to Create Over 100,000 Liters of Clean Water Daily from Air

(MENAFN- Redhill) • A1RWATER’s new facility will be fully operational in Q4 2024 to help address the UAE’s anticipated 30% rise in water demand over the next decade

• The company’s vision aligns with key initiatives like the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, the UAE Circular Policy, and UAE Net Zero 2050

• Each of the company’s 50 ‘A1R3000’ units will produce 3,000 liters of clean water daily from air to set new standards in water innovation and sustainability



Dubai, UAE – 2nd September 2024: A1RWATERTM, a global leader in atmospheric water generation, proudly announces the launch of its state-of-the-art facility in Dubai Industrial City (DIC), poised to produce over 100,000 liters of pure water daily, directly from the air. This landmark development contributes to the region’s sustainability goals and further accelerates the UAE Circular Economy Policy through the company’s ongoing sustainable manufacturing efforts.

As global water resources face increasing pressure, A1RWATER’s pioneering air-to-water technology offers a groundbreaking solution: generating fresh, mineral-enriched drinking water from air humidity. The new DIC facility, set to be fully operational in Q4 2024, will house 50 ‘A1R3000’ units, each producing 3,000 liters of water per day and translating to a significant daily output of roughly 120,000 liters.

Dave Cupit, Global COO commented: “The UAE has elevated itself globally by identifying gaps and delivering solutions that fill them over the past fifty-plus years. With the capacity to produce over 100,000 liters of water daily, our new DIC facility aligns with this legacy. It is a key milestone that expands our production capacity, fills a market gap, and sets a new benchmark for water sustainability in the UAE and beyond.”

A Leap Towards UAE's Water Security and Sustainability

Aligned with the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, A1RWATER’s pioneering technology is helping achieve key objectives for the country across several industries. With its ‘A1R30’ and ‘A1R100’ machines, respectively generating 30 and 100 liters of fresh water per day, the company has already formed key partnerships to create lasting change; with entities including Jotun, ADNOC, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and Emirates Palace. With the location of its DIC facility strategically placed between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, A1RWATER will be well-equipped to accelerate business and ESG goals for both existing and new schools, government offices, private companies, and the country’s overall transport infrastructure.

Already present throughout various metro stations in Dubai and rest areas for food delivery drivers, A1RWATER’s impactful efforts are only beginning. Rob Bain, Managing Director, UAE, said: “In the UAE, fresh groundwater levels have decreased over the past ten years by 76%, and water demand is expected to increase 30% over the next decade. Our new facility is more than just an operational expansion; it is a statement of intent. We are here to shift the trajectory of water access in the UAE through our ability to generate clean water directly from the air—no infrastructure, no plastics, just pure, sustainable water.”

Revolutionizing Water Access and Sustainability

With five bays in DIC spanning thousands of square meters, AIRWATER’s facility will accordingly contribute to UAE Net Zero 2050 by eliminating the need for single-use plastic bottles, costly infrastructure, and reducing overall carbon emissions.

Alex Guy, Founder & CEO, added: "Water is the one resource that connects us all. Our mission is to redefine how the world accesses this vital resource, starting from a single drop to entire cities. The DIC facility is a testament to our commitment, and with the support of our partners and stakeholders, we are just beginning to scratch the surface of what’s possible.”

A1RWATER’s continued innovation and recent funding from Tau Capital, further cement its role as a key player in the UAE’s sustainable future. The company’s decentralized solutions, delivering high-quality drinking water with a pH of 7.3 and enhanced mineral content, are setting new standards for the next generation of water utilities and security.





MENAFN03092024007652016471ID1108628876