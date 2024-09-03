Rajasthan CM, BJP State Chief To Launch Membership Drive Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Sep 3 (IANS) Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma and Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore will lead the party's membership drive in the state on Tuesday as part of the nationwide campaign launched by PM Narendra Modi a day earlier, said Arun Chaturvedi, state convener for the drive.

CM Sharma and Rathore will become members of the party at around noon in the BJP's state office while renewing their membership.

Thereafter, on Wednesday, BJP officials and public representatives will launch the campaign through a press in every district of the state.

State co-convenor of the campaign, Motilal Meena said that BJP will make 1.25 crore members join the party family in the state. To accomplish this aim, BJP workers have been given the target of making 200-200 members at 51,700 booths in Rajasthan.

Under the BJP membership campaign, those interested can become a member by giving a missed call to dedicated numbers, WhatsApp, the NaMo App, scanning a QR code or the usual forms. The campaign will run in two phases. The first phase will run till September 25 and the second phase from October 1 to 15.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick-started the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) massive membership drive by enrolling himself as the party's first member. The 'Sangathan Parv' held at BJP headquarters in the national capital was attended by the top party brass, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and many other BJP ministers, leaders and party functionaries.

Addressing the event, PM Modi said that the BJP is the only party that is expanding its work by strictly following the democratic process and is continuously working towards making itself capable of realising people's hopes and aspirations.“This membership drive is not just a ritual, it's an extension of our family. It is an ideological and emotional movement,” the Prime Minister said.

Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J.P. Nadda expressed confidence that the party will cross the 10 crore milestone in terms of numbers, a feat it achieved back in 2014.