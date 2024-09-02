The Art Of Small Adjustments: The Global Broker Octa's Take On Why Trading Conditions Are Important Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 September 2024 - The experts at the global broker Octa examine some crucial aspects of trading and consider the role of trading conditions in the overall success, drawing parallels between trading and brewing coffee.

In trading, success often hinges on the tiniest of details. Depending on the trading style, an hour or a minute difference in setting a stop-loss or take-profit order can lead to critical variances in the outcome. Below, the experts at Octa , a globally recognised broker with more than 13 years of market experience, draw some parallels between trading and another activity highly dependent on minor differences: the brewing of coffee. Surprisingly enough, there are some essential tricks and ideas traders can pick up from baristas!



Small differences play a significant role

Regardless of the brewing method, the coffee-to-water ratio, grind size, and brew time are among the first benchmarks baristas determine when tailoring generic recipes to their specific conditions. Depending on these inputs, the resulting cup can either reflect the best qualities of the beans-or hide the positives while emphasising the negatives, negatively affecting both the flavour and aroma and spoiling the taster's experience.



In trading, such factors as spread size, commissions, and deposit and withdrawal fees can quickly turn a profitable session into a failure. In sum, these marginal differences can accumulate to equal or even surpass the profits earned as a result of a trading session. Most of the time, success in trading is determined by the minor differences in market prices, so each pip counts. A narrower spread allows traders to enter and exit positions at more favourable prices, maximising potential profits.



Even with solid and flexible strategy, styling matches perfectly with temperament, and the sources of information provide quality market insights, one will only achieve consistent profits if chose a broker with favourable trading conditions. For those in doubt, this article will help to avoid the most common mistakes traders make when selecting a broker.



One of the most important criteria when choosing a broker is spread size. Broad spreads add up with time, significantly widening profits or reducing gains. To put it in perspective, for one of the most popular major currency pairs, EUR/USD, trading a standard lot with a 3-pip spread at $10 per pip equals $30 in spread cost per standard lot trade . For example, making ten trades daily, the daily spread cost would be no less than $300.



Due to global reach and extensive market experience, Octa , a broker with globally recognised licences, offers its clients one of the narrowest spreads on the market, starting from 0.6 pips. Along with the zero commission policy and a transparent withdrawal process, these conditions are worth considering for those who are looking to improve incremental profits.



Time is everything

When dealing with high-quality coffee, the timing of each step, such as roasting the beans or immersing coffee grounds in water, must be precise to extract the ideal flavour profile. Keeping the grounds in the boiling water for a few seconds too long can result in a bitter or overly strong brew. No matter how good the coffee beans are, the timing can make or break the preparation process.



In trading, as in coffee making, timing rules supreme. If entering or exiting a position a few seconds late, one can get a less favourable exchange rate, significantly reducing profitability. Of course, the choice of a trading style can reduce this effect: daily trading is less time-sensitive than scalping, whereas long-term strategies allow for a relatively leisurely schedule. Given that, mastering efficient time management is the key to succeed as even a slight delay can ruin profits.



The external factors matter

Any seasoned barista knows this: when operating an espresso machine, readjust the settings several times per shift to account for slight ambient temperature and humidity changes is a must. Water characteristics also affect the taste of the cup in a surprisingly significant way, especially when it comes to higher-range beans. The exact same grounds can taste quite differently depending on the water mineralisation.



Experienced traders know all but too well: following global economic news, geopolitical events, and key decisions of some governmental agencies and knowing when the seasonal shifts in market activity are due is simply a must. These events often cause rapid and extensive shifts in asset values, and ignoring them would be detrimental to profits over a long time. All traders, no matter the style, must anticipate and react to these fluctuations to capitalise on or mitigate their effects.



Using fundamental analysis, traders can readjust their strategies quite efficiently and successfully navigate the markets. With that in mind, it is worth noting that using various leverage options to profit from well-founded predictions and solid analysis can significantly increase your profits, provided you keep the risks in check and use risk management tools.



A seasoned trader and a high-class barista have surprisingly a lot in common: they take into account external factors, constantly readjust depending on the specific conditions within a given session, use precise calculations instead of trusting intuition, and keep in mind that even a slight difference can result in significant changes in the outcome.





Hashtag: #Octa

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Octa is an international broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and various services used by clients from 180 countries who have opened more than 52 million trading accounts. To help its clients reach their investment goals, Octa offers free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools.



The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charitable and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities.



In the APAC region, Octa received the 'Best Trading Platform Malaysia 2024' and the 'Most Reliable Broker Asia 2023' awards from Brands and Business Magazine and International Global Forex Awards, respectively.



MENAFN02092024003551001712ID1108628664