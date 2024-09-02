UK Limits Arms Export Licenses To Israel Amid Humanitarian Concerns

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The UK has announced the suspension of approximately 30 out of 350 arms export licenses to Israel, following a review led by Foreign Secretary David Lammy.



This decision was made after concerns were raised about the potential use of British-made components in military actions in Gaza. There were worries that this might violate international humanitarian law.



During a statement in the House of Commons, Lammy detailed that the suspended licenses include components used in F-16 combat aircraft , helicopters, drones, and naval systems, as well as items used in ground targeting.



The review of the UK's arms export regime highlighted a significant risk. This regime issues permits to defense companies manufacturing military equipment for Israel.



Lammy stated,“The assessment I received leads me to no other conclusion than that certain UK arms exports to Israel carry a clear risk of being used to commit or facilitate serious violations of international humanitarian law.”







Despite this suspension, Lammy clarified that it does not amount to a full arms embargo. He also noted that it is unlikely to materially impact Israel's security.



He emphasized that the UK government does not have and cannot determine whether Israel has breached international humanitarian law.

Increased Scrutiny for the UK Government

This move comes as the current government faces increased scrutiny. It experienced some unexpected setbacks during the recent general election.



Labour candidates in areas with significant Muslim populations lost seats. This may be attributed to Labour leader Keir Starmer's strong support for Israel in the Gaza conflict.



Although the UK supplies less than 1% of Israel's arms and is not a state supplier like the US, both the current Labour and previous Conservative governments have faced growing pressure to review their arm export policies.



This step illustrates a growing international focus on the ethics of arms exports. It reflects broader concerns about the role of military trade in international conflicts and human rights.

