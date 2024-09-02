KAITLYN KENEALY SELECTED FOR IAOTP's TRAILBLAZER AWARD

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kaitlyn Kenealy, Licensed Professional Counsellor (LPC) Leader, Coach, Author and Entrepreneur, and the Founder of Kenealy Counseling, LLC, has been chosen to receive the prestigious Trailblazer Award 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). This accolade recognizes her exceptional dedication to promoting mental awareness and her pioneering work in the field of psychotherapy.The "Trailblazer Award" honors individuals or organizations who have made significant contributions to their field, paving the way for others and often breaking new ground. It's an accolade that celebrates innovation, leadership, and the courage to challenge the status quo setting new standards of excellence and paving the way for future generations. Kaitlyn Kenealy will receive The Trailblazer Award this December at IAOTP's 2024 Annual Awards Gala at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville./award-galaThe President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "We are honored to present Kaitlyn Kenealy with the Trailblazer Award" "Her innovative and compassionate approach to mental health care, combined with her commitment to challenging the stigma surrounding mental illness, makes her a true leader in the field."Mrs. Kenealy is a multidisciplinary psychotherapist specializing in trauma, PTSD, domestic violence, sexual abuse, anxiety, depression, and self-esteem. She has extensive experience in various professional settings, including academic, hospital, mental health, non-profit, and private practice. Kaitlyn is highly skilled at assisting patients in discovering their untapped potential and equipping them with the essential resources for personal development and growth. She is known for her direct approach, focusing on finding solutions and dedicated to removing obstacles that hinder individuals and families from getting the help they need. She aims to promote mental health awareness and community well-being by challenging the stigma surrounding mental illness and encouraging individuals to prioritize their mental well-being.Kaitlyn's practice is characterized by the use of a wide range of theoretical techniques, including EMDR, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Person-Centered Therapy, Dialectical Behavioral Therapy, and Equine-Assisted Therapy. Her strong belief in a holistic and empowering approach to patient care is evident in her work, providing a wealth of options for those seeking mental health support.Kaitlyn has an impressive repertoire of prior roles, which includes working as a tutor, mentor, and coach with underprivileged youth throughout her career. She has extensive experience working in domestic violence shelters and leading support groups for trauma recovery and batterers' treatment. In addition to her expertise in co-facilitating groups for sexually assaulted teens, parents of abused teens, and self-esteem groups, Kaitlyn has demonstrated exceptional skills in her role. She remains actively engaged in her community and contributes to various community initiatives. She has experience in a variety of roles related to mental health, including suicide risk assessments, volunteering at Camp Reunite, providing therapy through the Fondy Cares project, and taking on leadership positions in suicide prevention and mental health access committees.Before embarking on her current career path, Kaitlyn received her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and her Master's in Mental Health Counseling from Lakeland University. She also earned a Master's in gender and Women's Studies from Minnesota State University.Throughout her illustrious career, Kaitlyn has received many awards and accolades and is recognized worldwide for her outstanding roles and commitment to mental healthcare. Kaitlyn Kenealy was honored as IAOTP's Top Psychotherapist of the Year for 2023 and was featured in IAOTP's 50 Fearless Leaders Publication. This year, she will be considered for a Front Cover feature in T.I.P. (Top Industry Professional) Magazine. She will receive IAOTP's Trailblazer of the Year Award at IAOTP's Annual Awards gala at Nashville's magnificent Gaylord Opryland Hotel in December. She recently received various honors, including Woman of Achievement 2022, Woman of Vision and Courage, Young Professional of the Year 2021, Brainz Magazine 500 Global List 2021, SHEro 2021, Future 5, and Woman of Vision and Courage 2012-2013.Alongside her successful career, Kaitlyn is deeply involved in various mental health services and outreach initiatives. She recently authored the book Healing is Messy AF and hosts the podcast Teatime with the Psychos, which aims to break down the stigma surrounding mental illness. As an entrepreneur, Kaitlyn is also focused on launching courses and coaching programs designed to promote mental wellness on a global scale. She is committed to continuing her work by leading workshops and creating educational opportunities. Kaitlyn hopes her book will inspire others and help them to pursue their aspirations.Additionally, Kaitlyn has participated in seminars hosted by various organizations, including The Boys and Girls Club, the Women's Empowerment Series, Marian University, LaClare Farms, and the Fond du Lac School District. Through her podcast, emails, classes, and mental health apparel, she actively works within the community to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health. As an Executive Contributor to Brainz Magazine, she shares her insights and expertise. Kaitlyn has also been honored as a Featured Alumni of Minnesota State University (2019) and has earned a full LPC license, Equine-Assisted Therapy training, QPR training, and EMDR training/certification.For the future, Kaitlyn has no intention of stopping or slowing down. She will continue to oversee the increase of access to and services for mental health in her community. "I plan to continue to positively impact the growth, prosperity, and quality of life in my community well into the future by focusing on mental health services, outreach, and proactive community involvement."Watch her video here:For more information on Kaitlyn Kenealy, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You must be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. 