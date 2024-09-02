DR. SUSAN LITTMAN SELECTED FOR IAOTP's PRESIDENTIAL AWARD IN HEALTHCARE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Susan Littman honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Nashville

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Susan Littman, an esteemed physician and trailblazer in the fields of Medical Oncology and Hematology, was selected for The Presidential Award by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).Being selected for this distinction by the International Association of Top Professionals is a renowned honor.The Presidential Award is a distinguished accolade presented to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation, and leadership in healthcare. This prestigious award recognizes significant contributions to improving healthcare services, advancing medical knowledge, and advocating for policy changes that enhance the well-being of communities. Susan has shown a remarkable commitment to excellence and has impacted the healthcare industry through her professional achievements and community involvement. Susan Littman will accept her award on stage at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville in December 2024./award-galaStephanie Cirami, President of IAOTP, commented, "We are deeply honored to recognize Dr. Susan Littman with the Presidential Award in Healthcare. Her relentless pursuit of excellence in cancer research and treatment and her ability to unite experts in addressing healthcare challenges make her a true leader in the industry. We look forward to celebrating her achievements at our gala."Dr. Susan Littman, a pioneering figure in the fields of Medical Oncology and Hematology, has been honored with the prestigious Presidential Award in Healthcare for her remarkable contributions to the healthcare industry over the past 30 years. Dr. Littman's life has been dedicated to advancing cancer research and treatment, with her unparalleled knowledge and groundbreaking studies setting new standards in the field.As a highly skilled and sought-after physician, Dr. Littman is known for her expertise in treating various cancer patients, particularly senior patients. Her success as a doctor, educator, presenter, and author is evident in her focus on gastrointestinal cancers, including pancreatic, liver, and biliary tract cancers, as well as colorectal, anal, esophageal, gastric, and neuroendocrine tumors.Dr. Littman has also served as the director of Hereditary Cancer Services and Expert Panels, where she has demonstrated exceptional competence in the genetic examination of malignancies and assessing genetic risk to cancer. Her holistic approach to patient care and dedication to improving cancer outcomes have made her a trusted leader and innovator.Dr. Susan Littman earned her B.S. from Cornell University, her M.S. in Molecular Biology from SUNY Albany, and her M.D. from Albany Medical College in Albany, NY. She completed her residency and internship in Internal Medicine at the University of Texas Southwestern before pursuing a fellowship in Hematology/Oncology at Duke University Medical Center. After several years on the faculty at Duke, Dr. Littman moved to Pennsylvania, where she has previously worked at both Duke University Medical Center and Thomas Jefferson University.Dr. Littman has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her distinguished career, earning worldwide recognition for her outstanding research and dedication to the medical profession. The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) has honored her significant efforts and tenacity by naming her a Hall of Fame inductee in 2020 and bestowing upon her both the Lifetime Achievement Award and the title of Doctor of the Decade. In 2019, she graced the cover of T.I.P. (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine as an Empowered Woman of the Year. Her work was further recognized when she was selected as Top Hematologist/Oncologist of the Year by IAOTP for 2018 and 2017. Dr. Littman has also been featured on the famous Reuters billboard in Times Square as IAOTP's Top Influential Leader in Healthcare and included in IAOTP's award-winning publication TOP 25 GLOBAL IMPACT LEADERS. She was interviewed on T.I.P. Radio by Miss Universe, highlighting her influence in the healthcare field. As a Principal Investigator, Dr. Littman has led more than 16 oncology studies and authored numerous peer-reviewed articles and selected abstracts. She has also been recognized by various esteemed organizations, including Doctors of Excellence/Leaders in Healthcare, Leading Physicians of the World, the International Association of Healthcare Professionals, the National Association of Professional Women, and America's Registry, as a Top Doctor.Dr. Littman credits her success to her ethics, experiences, the mentors she has had along her journey, and enthusiasm for what she does. She enjoys quality time with her family, tending to her garden, and practicing yoga during her free time. Susan is firmly committed to providing exceptional care and staying at the forefront of cancer treatment advancements. For more information on Dr. Littman, pleasevisit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. 