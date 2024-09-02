Egypt's International Air Show Kicks Off Tuesday

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Egypt International Airshow 2024, is set to launch Tuesday at the Al Alamein International Airport. The event, which will run for three days under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, is expected to draw participants from over 100 countries, including some of the world's leading aircraft manufacturers and space leaders.

More than 300 companies and entities will be present, including numerous experts from the global aviation, space, and defense industries, as well as heads of international and regional organizations specializing in civil aviation.

The show will feature a wide variety of aircraft models, including civilian, military, and unmanned aerial vehicles, in an open-air display area. Visitors will also be treated to professional air shows by elite international aerobatics teams, offering thrilling and exciting experiences.

In the run up to the show, a number of aerobatic display teams have started flying displays in preparation.

On Aug. 26, the Egyptian Air Force“Silver Stars” team, flying nine CATIC K-8Es, performed a joint display with the seven BAE Hawk Mk 65As of the Royal Saudi Air Force“Saudi Hawks” team. The Saudi team also performed a flypast of the pyramids at Giza.

On Aug. 28, the“Ba Yi” (August 1st) Aerobatics Team, the aerobatic demonstration team of the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF), flew its six Chengdu J-10CY and two-seat J-10SY aircraft (and their Xi'an Y-20 support aircraft) over the Pyramids.

Another foreign team at El Alamein is India's“Sarang” (“Peacock”) team, which flies five modified HAL Dhruv helicopters. The unit is normally based at Sulur Air Force Station.