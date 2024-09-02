Crypto Near August Bottom
market Picture
Crypto market capitalisation has fallen to $2 trillion, hitting lows since 8th August and losing almost 10% over the past seven days. The decline has slowed since the second half of last week, but the downtrend persists. The Cryptocurrency Fear and Greed index fell to 26 (fear).
