Pressure On Oil Continues
(MENAFN- FxPro)
Often the release of fundamental data such as oil inventories and production or economic activity influences the market, although sometimes the price behaves independently, as was the case last week. The cost of a barrel of WTI fell by 2% last week, despite an initial rise of 3%, and has now fallen in seven of the last eight weeks.
MENAFN02092024000156011031ID1108627502
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.