Northeast India's First NABL-Accredited Textile Testing Lab Opens In Guwahati

(MENAFN- KNN India) Guwahati, Sep 2 (KNN) Under the of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC) has inaugurated the region's first NABL-accredited textile testing laboratory at its head office in Garchuk, Guwahati.

This accreditation marks a significant advancement in establishing rigorous standards for testing and quality assurance within Northeast India's textile industry.

"We are proud to announce that the Textile Testing Laboratory at the NEHHDC Head Office is now the first NABL-accredited facility in Northeast India. This accreditation will elevate the standards for textiles in both Indian and global markets, unlocking numerous opportunities for the region," stated the North East Council in a recent X post.

The newly accredited laboratory is set to play a crucial role in ensuring the high quality of textile products from the Northeast Region (NER).

Previously, local weavers and producers had to send their products to Kolkata for testing due to the absence of such a facility in the region.

The establishment of this state-of-the-art testing lab in Guwahati provides immediate, high-quality testing services to local manufacturers and weavers, enhancing the NER's market position.

The NABL accreditation recognises the laboratory's competency in providing reliable testing services, including those for medical purposes, calibration, proficiency testing, and reference material production.

This formal recognition boosts customer confidence in accepting testing and calibration reports issued by accredited laboratories, ensuring stringent quality standards.

(KNN Bureau)