India's Chip Demand To Hit $100 Billion By 2030, Driven By Advanced Sub-10 Nm Technologies

New Delhi, Sep 2

2 (KNN) India's landscape is poised for a dramatic transformation, with a forthcoming report projecting that 60 per cent of the country's chip demand, in value terms, will come from chips smaller than 10 nanometers (nm) by 2032.

This significant shift is revealed in an upcoming study by the Indian & Semiconductor Association (IESA), conducted in collaboration with the government. The report paints a compelling picture of India's evolving semiconductor market.

Currently, 10 nm chips account for only 24-25 per cent of India's USD 40 billion semiconductor market. However, the report forecasts that by 2030, India's semiconductor chip demand is expected to exceed USD 100 billion.

"The demand for smaller, more advanced chips is set to surge in the coming years," explains Ashok Chandak, president of IESA. "This reflects India's growing appetite for cutting-edge electronics and the need to stay competitive in the global technology landscape."

The shift toward sub-10 nm chips aligns with India's ambitious goals to establish itself as a hub for semiconductor manufacturing and design.

The government has rolled out incentive schemes and policies to attract investments in the sector, aiming to reduce the country's reliance on imports and foster indigenous chip production.

"India is poised to witness a semiconductor revolution," said a senior official from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

"The growing demand for smaller, more powerful chips will be a key driver for the industry's transformation and India's emergence as a global semiconductor powerhouse."

The forthcoming IESA report is expected to provide valuable insights and roadmaps for policymakers, industry leaders, and investors to navigate this dynamic semiconductor landscape and capitalise on the emerging opportunities.

