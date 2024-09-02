Minister Shimi Prioritizes GMP Compliance In Public Pharmaceutical Sector

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Minister of Public Enterprises Sector Mohamed Shimi visited on Monday Nile Company for Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries, a subsidiary of the Holding Company for Pharmaceuticals. This visit is part of his ongoing field tours to monitor project progress and the implementation of work plans within affiliated companies.

During the visit, Shimi inspected various development activities at the company, including the production of intravenous solutions, ointments, creams, effervescents, storage facilities, and the water plant. These developments aim to align with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) requirements and the standards set by the Egyptian Drug Authority. He also reviewed the stages of production processes, the company's work plan, future vision, and performance indicators. The visit was attended by Ashraf El-Khouly, CEO of the Holding Company for Pharmaceuticals, and Khaled Haggag, Executive Director of Nile Pharma.

Shimi emphasized that enhancing the pharmaceutical industry within public sector companies and implementing GMP standards are integral to the executive plans for developing and modernizing these companies and improving performance across various sectors. This initiative aligns with the state's general policy to support and localize pharmaceutical manufacturing and increase reliance on domestic products.

He stressed the importance of optimizing available resources and fostering synergy between companies to meet local market needs, expand exports, regularly monitor production rates, the availability of supplies and raw materials, and ensure continuous quality improvement. Shimi also highlighted the necessity of adhering to scheduled maintenance programs, preserving assets and investments, training employees, complying with storage requirements, and implementing the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

Nile Pharma is a leading company in the production of pharmaceutical products, with over 60 years of experience and a portfolio of more than 100 products available in the Egyptian market and for export.