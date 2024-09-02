PM Inaugurates Garment Factory, Over 1,000 Jobs To Be Created

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Karak, September 2 (Petra) – Prime Bisher Khasawneh on Monday inaugurated a new clothing factory in the al-Jadeeda area of Karak Governorate, which is expected to create over 1,000 direct jobs, enhancing local economic development.The new factory, which spans 45,000 square meters, will serve as a central hub for the company's production branches in southern Jordan. In addition to providing direct employment, the facility is expected to stimulate job creation in related sectors such as and food services.During the inauguration, Khasawneh highlighted the government's dedication to creating an investment-friendly environment as a cornerstone of the Economic Modernization Vision, underscoring that attracting and supporting investments are crucial to generating employment and advancing local communities.The Prime Minister praised the Traditional Fashion Company for its 21-year commitment to Jordan, noting that its investments have boosted the nation's garment industry. He called the company's presence in Jordan a "true success story," citing its creation of over 6,000 jobs across 20 factories nationwide as a model of effective private-sector partnership.He said that the clothing industry plays a vital role in achieving the Economic Modernization Vision, particularly in job creation and economic growth, stressing the importance of a partnership with the private sector is vital to reduce unemployment.Khasawneh also highlighted the government's progress in job creation, noting that the Jordanian economy generated over 89,000 jobs in 2022 and more than 95,000 in 2023. He described this as a significant achievement, especially considering the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian-Ukrainian war, and the Israeli aggression on Gaza.Sanal Kumar, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Traditional Fashion Company, discussed the company's investments in Jordan and globally, expressing commitment to further expansion. He credited the government's support and the country's stable investment environment as key factors in the company's success.As part of its ongoing expansion, the Traditional Fashion Company plans to establish a new branch in the al-Quweira area by 2026, which is expected to create around 800 additional jobs. The company's global operations include factories in Hong Kong, China, Bangladesh, India, Turkey, and the United States, with plans to expand further into Central America.The factory in Karak is expected to significantly contribute to the country's garment exports, producing an estimated 500,000 pieces of clothing daily, accounting for 40 percent of Jordan's total garment exports.Khasawneh concluded his visit with a tour of the new factory, reiterating the government's dedication to supporting current investments and fostering an environment conducive to attracting new ones, with a focus on advancing local communities.