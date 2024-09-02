Amir's Visit To Open New Horizons For Bilateral Cooperation: Swedish Envoy

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to the State of Qatar Gautam Bhattacharyya said that the visit of the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to Sweden will open new horizons to enhance cooperation between the two friendly countries, describing the visit as pivotal, considering that it will include other Scandinavian countries.

In an exclusive interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA), Bhattacharyya commended the strength of relations between the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Sweden, which date back to the past 50 years, stressing the keenness of both sides' leaderships to advance the partnership in various fields, especially energy storage, transportation, electricity, medical technology, and life sciences.

Bhattacharyya invited Qatari businesspersons to benefit from the investment opportunities provided by Sweden, noting that Sweden welcomes Qatari investors. He noted the great economic advantages of his country, which was able to attract about 50 billion dollars in 2022 out of its investments abroad in various fields.

He also praised the presence of Qatari investments in many European countries, especially in Germany, the UK and France, hoping that his country would be one of Qatari investments' next stops.

Bhattacharyya expressed his expectations that His Highness the Amir's visit would give new momentum and a real boost to cooperation between the two countries, especially in the fields of electricity, industrial technology, information and communication technology, as well as defense, security, and transportation in all its forms. He recalled the successes of Swedish companies in the Qatari market, while addressing the precise medical specialties that could provide other areas for cooperation between the two countries.

In the same context, the Swedish Ambassador invited Qatari people to visit his country for tourism, explore the cultural characteristics of the Swedish people, and take a look at natural and historical sites for cultural exchange between the two countries.

In regard to Qatar's mediation efforts at the international level, His Excellency praised the State of Qatar's role in various international and regional conflicts, acknowledging Qatar's role not only in what is happening in Gaza, but also as a point of contact between different stakeholders in many international issues. It is a role that only a few countries are capable of playing, he added, referring to the role played by the State of Qatar.

"We are very impressed by the level of performance and skill that Qatari diplomacy has shown over the years, especially in the Gaza crisis," Bhattacharyya added, underlining the importance of the continuation of Qatari mediation to put an end to the violence, as well as an end to the suffering of civilians in Gaza immediately.



