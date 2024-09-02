Global Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.22 billion in 2023 to $8.68 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to maternal and neonatal health awareness, healthcare access, high-risk pregnancies, emerging markets growth.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $10.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to telemedicine and remote monitoring, personalized medicine, increased premature birth rates, value-based healthcare.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market

The increasing prevalence of preterm births and the low body weight of infants act as a factor driving the fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market growth. Preterm birth refers to the premature birth of a child before 37 weeks gestation period, which leads to poor health and growth, mental retardation, visual and hearing impairments, cerebral palsy, and others.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market include GE Healthcare, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Philips Healthcare, Atom Medical Corporation, Natus Medical Incorporated.

Major companies operating in the fatty acid market are focusing on developing innovative devices, such as the Neonatal Care Warmer Babyroo TN300, to improve their position in their business. A neonatal care warmer, also known as an infant radiant warmer, is a medical device designed to provide a controlled and warm environment for newborn infants, especially those born prematurely or with certain medical conditions.

Segments:

1) By Equipment: Fetal, Neonatal

2) By Portability: Portable, Non Portable

3) By Fetal Care Equipment Type: Ultrasound Devices, Fetal Dopplers, Fetal MRI Systems, Fetal Monitors, Fetal Pulse Oximeters

4) By Neonatal Care Equipment Type: Infant Warmers, Incubators, Convertible Warmers & Incubators, Phototherapy Equipment, Respiratory Devices, Neonatal Monitoring Devices, Diagnostic Imaging Devices

5) By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic centers, Pediatric Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global fetal and neonatal monitoring devices and equipment market in 2023. North America was the second-largest region in the fetal and neonatal monitoring devices and equipment market. The regions covered in the fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market Definition

Fetal and neonatal monitoring devices are used to assess the fetal heart rate and contractions of the uterus during pregnancy and childbirth.

Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market size, fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market drivers and trends, fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market major players, fetal and neonatal monitoring devices competitors' revenues, fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market positioning, and fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market growth across geographies. The fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

