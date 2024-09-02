Electric Scooter And Motorcycle Market Trends 2024 Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report To 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market

The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key pockets

- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market. The concept of electric scooter and motorcycle is typically attributed to the transportation options that use a propulsion technology, which does not produce internal combustion engine exhaust or other carbon emissions when it operates. The concept of electric motorcycle or scooter is integrated with an electric motor and rechargeable batteries for forwarding propulsion. It is primarily designed to replace conventional ways of travel as they lead to environmental pollution.

Request Sample Pages Now:

Based on vehicle type, the e-scooter/moped segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than four-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The e-motorcycle segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in this report include

Essence Motorcycles, Energica Motor Company S.p.A, Govecs Group, Hero Eco Vehicles Pvt Ltd, Johammer e-mobility GmbH, Honda Motors, AIMA Technology Group Co. Ltd, Harley Davidson, Lightning Motorcycles, Husqvarna Motorcycles GmbH, Blacksmith Electric, Alta Motors, Ampere Vehicles Pvt Ltd (Greaves Cotton), KTM AG, Bell Custom Cycles, Electric Motion, Hero Electric

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global electric scooter and motorcycle market based on vehicle type, battery type, range, power, vehicle class, usage, and region.

Buy Now the Exclusive Report:

In addition, the electric scooter and motorcycle market size has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to increased demand for improved vehicle performance and the inclination of consumers toward environment-friendly vehicles. Furthermore, the companies operating in the market have adopted partnerships, investments, and product launches to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in May 2022, Hero Electric announced a partnership with Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd. (Chola), which was the financial services arm of Murugappa Group, to offer easy and smart financing options for its electric two-wheelers.

Based on range, the less than 75 miles segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The more than 100 miles segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.

Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:

Based on region, the market across the Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The LAMEA region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.

The factors such as increase in government initiatives toward electric mobility, rise in fuel prices, and consumer inclination toward use of e-bikes as an eco-friendly & efficient solution for commute supplement the growth of the electric scooter and motorcycle market . However, high initial cost of e-bikes and scooter and ban on use of e-bikes in major cities of China are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, improvement in infrastructure and growth in advancement in battery technology create market opportunities for the key players operating in the market.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying:

The report analyzes these key players in the global electric scooter and motorcycle market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:

Two-Wheeler Market -

Electric Ships Market -

Electric Vehicle Market -

E-SUV Market -

Europe Electric Vehicle Chargers Market -

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.