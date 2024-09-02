Turkiye's Exports Reach Record USD 22.1 Bln In August -- Trade Minister

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Sept 2 (KUNA) -- Tأ1⁄4rkiye achieved a record-breaking level of exports for August, reaching USD 22.1 billion, a 2.4 percent increase compared to the same month last year, Omer Bolat, the Turkish trade announced on Monday.

The country's foreign trade deficit also saw a significant reduction, dropping to USD 4.9 billion in August, the lowest level in 34 months. This marks a 43.4 percent decrease year-on-year, reflecting a substantial improvement in Tأ1⁄4rkiye's trade balance, reported the national news agency (Anadolu Agency).

For the January-August period, Tأ1⁄4rkiye's exports amounted to USD 170.8 billion, up 3.9 percent compared to the same period last year. Imports during this period totaled USD 225.66 billion, marking an 8.7 percent decrease.

Minister Bolat emphasized the positive trends in the nation's trade figures, particularly the reduction in the trade deficit, as a key achievement in stabilizing the country's economy. (end)

