Türkiye's BIST 100 starts Monday with gains

(MENAFN) On Monday, Türkiye's benchmark stock index, the Borsa Istanbul BIST 100, opened with a positive performance, showing a 0.47 percent increase and reaching 9,879.82 points. This upward movement marked a gain of 46.60 points from the index’s previous close, reflecting a favorable market sentiment following the long weekend. The rise indicates a continuation of investor confidence in the market as it resumed trading after the national holiday.



The BIST 100 had demonstrated a positive trend last Thursday, rising by 0.78 percent to close at 9,833.22 points. The trading session saw a robust total transaction volume of 86 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately USD2.50 billion. Financial markets in Türkiye were closed on Friday in observance of Victory Day, a significant national holiday celebrated on August 30, which contributed to the extended weekend before the market's reopening.



In the currency exchange sector, the Turkish lira displayed relative stability against major foreign currencies. At 09:55 AM local time (0655 GMT), the exchange rate for the US dollar to Turkish lira (USD/TRY) was recorded at 34.0803. The euro to Turkish lira (EUR/TRY) exchange rate stood at 37.7180, while the British pound to Turkish lira (GBP/TRY) rate was noted at 44.7891, indicating a stable currency environment.



Additionally, commodity prices showed varied movements, with gold trading at USD2,529.30 per ounce. Brent crude oil was priced at around USD76.43 per barrel. These figures highlight the broader economic context in which the Turkish financial markets are operating, reflecting ongoing global trends in commodity pricing alongside domestic market developments.

