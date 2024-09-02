Sonam Kapoor Is Excited To Face The Camera Again Post Her Pregnancy

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) and fashionista Sonam Kapoor is set to start shooting her first project post pregnancy early next year and said that she loves living so many interesting characters through her profession.

Sonam confirmed:“I'm super excited to face the camera again post my pregnancy. I love being an and I love living so many interesting characters through my profession. Human beings fascinate me and I love playing varied roles. I'm looking forward to my next.”

She added:“I will return to the sets early next year. Details of this project are currently getting locked so I won't be able to talk at length till the announcement is made. It's a big project. That's all I can say right now.”

The actress' next will be a streaming project on a global platform. Details related to the project are still under wraps.

The actress recently shared a glimpse of dining in a fine-dine Indian restaurant, along with her sister Rhea Kapoor and her friends.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Sonam's friend shared some picture from their luncheon.

Sonam gorged on spaghetti, beluga caviar, paneer kulchas, malai stone bass tikka, and a full-fledged Indian thali--which has pulao, naan, gravy items, lentils, raita and papad.

On the professional front, Sonam had started her career as an assistant director with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black'.

She made her acting debut with 2007 romantic drama 'Saawariya', alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Produced and directed by Bhansali, the film was based on Fyodor Dostoevsky's 1848 short story 'White Nights'.

Sonam has then featured in movies like 'Delhi-6', 'I Hate Luv Storys', 'Mausam', 'Raanjhanaa', 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'.

In 2016, she essayed the role of Neerja Bhanot, in the biographical thriller film 'Neerja' directed by Ram Madhvani and written by Saiwyn Quadras and Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh. The movie also featured Shekhar Ravjiani, Shabana Azmi, Yogendra Tiku, Kavi Shastri and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles.

The movie revolved around the real-life event-- the attempted hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi, Pakistan by Libyan-backed Abu Nidal Organization on September 5, 1986.

Sonam also appeared in movies like 'Pad Man', 'Veere Di Wedding', 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', 'Sanju', and 'Blind'.