(MENAFN) Israeli Prime is facing intensified criticism following the discovery of the bodies of six hostages from the southern Gaza Strip. The Israeli announced on Sunday that the bodies were recovered from a tunnel in the southern city of Rafah. This revelation has exacerbated the ongoing stalemate in cease-fire and prisoner swap negotiations between Israel and Palestinians.



The Hostages and Missing Families Forum has placed blame squarely on Netanyahu, accusing him of mishandling the situation. In a statement, the forum expressed frustration over what they perceive as Netanyahu's evasive tactics and failure to secure the hostages' safety. They urged Netanyahu to end what they view as excuses and failures, demanding immediate action to bring both the living hostages and the deceased home for rehabilitation and burial.



The forum also criticized members of Israel's security cabinet for their decision to maintain military presence in the Philadelphi Corridor, which is on the Gaza-Egypt border. The cabinet’s approval of this stance, which aligns with Netanyahu’s position, has been described as a “humiliating decision” by the forum. They have called for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the corridor as a necessary step towards resolving the crisis.



Efforts by the US, Qatar, and Egypt to broker a cease-fire and prisoner exchange agreement have stalled, largely due to Netanyahu’s refusal to meet Hamas’ demands, which include halting military actions. The ongoing conflict and the deadlock in negotiations have intensified the pressure on Netanyahu and his government.

