Monday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Monday's football highlights include the match between Sport and Ituano in the Série B of the Brazilian Championship, as well as the clash between Operário-PR and Brusque, also in Série B.
On the international scene, the German Women's Championshi features the match between Wolfsburg and Werder Bremen.
The day's schedule also includes the Brasileirão Série C game between Londrina and Athletic.
See the times and where to watch today's football games live
German Women's Championship
1:00 PM - Wolfsburg Women vs Werder Bremen Women - DAZN
Brasileirão Série B
8:00 PM - Sport vs Ituano - Sportv and Premiere
9:30 PM - Operário-PR vs Brusque - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT and Premiere
Brasileirão Série C
8:00 PM - Londrina vs Athletic - DAZN
Where to watch the live game between Sport and Ituano
The game Sport vs Ituano will be broadcast live on Sportv and Premiere at 8:00 PM.
What time is the game between Operário-PR and Brusque?
The game Operário-PR vs Brusque will be broadcast live on TV Brasil, Canal GOAT, and Premiere at 9:30 PM.
What football games are going live today?
Globo
No games will be broadcast on Globo this Monday, September 2.
SBT
No games will be broadcast on SBT this Monday, September 2.
Record
No games will be broadcast on Record this Monday, September 2.
Band
No games will be broadcast on Band this Monday, September 2.
Which games will be broadcast live on pay TV?
Sportv
8:00 PM - Sport vs Ituano - Brasileirão Série B
9:30 PM - Operário-PR vs Brusque - Brasileirão Série B
Premiere
8:00 PM - Sport vs Ituano - Brasileirão Série B
9:30 PM - Operário-PR vs Brusque - Brasileirão Série B
Where to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?
DAZN
1:00 PM - Wolfsburg Women vs Werder Bremen Women - German Women's Championship
8:00 PM - Londrina vs Athletic - Brasileirão Série C
Canal GOAT
9:30 PM - Operário-PR vs Brusque - Brasileirão Série B
