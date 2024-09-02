عربي


Monday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules


9/2/2024 3:30:45 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Monday's football highlights include the match between Sport and Ituano in the Série B of the Brazilian Championship, as well as the clash between Operário-PR and Brusque, also in Série B.

On the international scene, the German Women's Championshi features the match between Wolfsburg and Werder Bremen.

The day's schedule also includes the Brasileirão Série C game between Londrina and Athletic.

See the times and where to watch today's football games live
German Women's Championship


  • 1:00 PM - Wolfsburg Women vs Werder Bremen Women - DAZN


Brasileirão Série B

  • 8:00 PM - Sport vs Ituano - Sportv and Premiere
  • 9:30 PM - Operário-PR vs Brusque - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT and Premiere

Brasileirão Série C

  • 8:00 PM - Londrina vs Athletic - DAZN

Where to watch the live game between Sport and Ituano

  • The game Sport vs Ituano will be broadcast live on Sportv and Premiere at 8:00 PM.

What time is the game between Operário-PR and Brusque?

  • The game Operário-PR vs Brusque will be broadcast live on TV Brasil, Canal GOAT, and Premiere at 9:30 PM.

What football games are going live today?
Globo

  • No games will be broadcast on Globo this Monday, September 2.

SBT

  • No games will be broadcast on SBT this Monday, September 2.

Record

  • No games will be broadcast on Record this Monday, September 2.

Band

  • No games will be broadcast on Band this Monday, September 2.

Which games will be broadcast live on pay TV?
Sportv

  • 8:00 PM - Sport vs Ituano - Brasileirão Série B
  • 9:30 PM - Operário-PR vs Brusque - Brasileirão Série B

Premiere

  • 8:00 PM - Sport vs Ituano - Brasileirão Série B
  • 9:30 PM - Operário-PR vs Brusque - Brasileirão Série B

Where to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?
DAZN

  • 1:00 PM - Wolfsburg Women vs Werder Bremen Women - German Women's Championship
  • 8:00 PM - Londrina vs Athletic - Brasileirão Série C

Canal GOAT

  • 9:30 PM - Operário-PR vs Brusque - Brasileirão Série B

The Rio Times

