Monday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Monday's highlights include the match between and Ituano in the Série B of the Brazilian Championship, as well as the clash between Operário-PR and Brusque, also in Série B.



On the international scene, the German Women's Championshi features the match between Wolfsburg and Werder Bremen.



The day's schedule also includes the Brasileirão Série C game between Londrina and Athletic.



See the times and where to watch today's football games live

German Women's Championship





1:00 PM - Wolfsburg Women vs Werder Bremen Women - DAZN







8:00 PM - Sport vs Ituano - Sportv and Premiere

9:30 PM - Operário-PR vs Brusque - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT and Premiere





8:00 PM - Londrina vs Athletic - DAZN





The game Sport vs Ituano will be broadcast live on Sportv and Premiere at 8:00 PM.





The game Operário-PR vs Brusque will be broadcast live on TV Brasil, Canal GOAT, and Premiere at 9:30 PM.





No games will be broadcast on Globo this Monday, September 2.





No games will be broadcast on SBT this Monday, September 2.





No games will be broadcast on Record this Monday, September 2.





No games will be broadcast on Band this Monday, September 2.







8:00 PM - Sport vs Ituano - Brasileirão Série B

9:30 PM - Operário-PR vs Brusque - Brasileirão Série B







8:00 PM - Sport vs Ituano - Brasileirão Série B

9:30 PM - Operário-PR vs Brusque - Brasileirão Série B







1:00 PM - Wolfsburg Women vs Werder Bremen Women - German Women's Championship

8:00 PM - Londrina vs Athletic - Brasileirão Série C





9:30 PM - Operário-PR vs Brusque - Brasileirão Série B



Brasileirão Série BBrasileirão Série CWhere to watch the live game between Sport and ItuanoWhat time is the game between Operário-PR and Brusque?What football games are going live today?GloboSBTRecordBandWhich games will be broadcast live on pay TV?SportvPremiereWhere to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?DAZNCanal GOAT