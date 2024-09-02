Woman Killed As Speeding Tractor Hits Auto-Rickshaw In Patna

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Sep 2 (IANS) At least one woman was killed and four others were on Monday in Patna's Masaudhi area when a speeding tractor collided with the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in.

The accident took place when the tractor, reportedly speeding, rammed into a three-wheeler carrying passengers. The were from the villages of Bembai Afzalpur and Gadaria Bigha, located in the Uttarserthu Panchayat under the jurisdiction of the Pali station in Jehanabad district.

The injured were initially admitted to a sub-divisional hospital in Masaudhi. Due to the severity of their injuries, they were later transferred to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for further treatment.

The police said that the victims were on their way to the Masaurhi market when the accident occurred. As their auto-rickshaw reached Megni Bigha village, it was struck by an out-of-control speeding tractor. The collision was so severe that both vehicles were thrown into the pit beside the road. Tragically, one woman died on the spot.

The deceased was identified as Kavita Singh, wife of Mukesh Kumar of Afzalpur Jehanabad, while the injured include Vidya Devi, Mukhi Prasad, Rohit Kumar and Hemanti Devi.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Nabh Vaibhav stated that the police are currently investigating the incident from various angles to determine the exact cause and hold those responsible accountable.

“As soon as we received information about the tragic accident, our team reached the scene and rescued the passengers. They were admitted to the hospital and later referred to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). The investigation is currently underway. The errant driver of the tractor fled from the spot. We are making efforts to nab him,” SDPO Vaibhav said.