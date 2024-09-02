عربي


Anupamaa Star Sudhanshu Pandey To JOIN Bigg Boss 18? Read This

9/2/2024 1:23:03 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sudhanshu Pandey recently shocked everyone by announcing that he is leaving Anupama. There is widespread speculation that he may appear on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18.


Sudhanshu Pandey's abrupt departure from Anupamaa startled everyone. Unconfirmed media sources say the actor departed the successful program after his dispute with Rupali Ganguly.


All fans were shocked when the actor announced his choice on Instagram live. Sudhanshu Pandey thanked his supporters for their support. He apologies for his hasty choice.


Rumour has it that Sudhanshu quit Anupamaa for a huge price to join Bigg Boss 18. In an Indianexpress interview, Sudhanshu refuted this.


It's fake news about me joining Bigg Boss 18. In any case, that show is not meant for an actor like me.


"God willing, I will surely host it one day, but I won't be there as a participant.”

AsiaNet News

