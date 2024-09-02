Nearly 22,000 People Evacuated From Dangerous Areas Of Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Nearly 22,000 people have been evacuated from towns and villages of the Sumy region.

“In August alone, the Russians fired more than 2,200 times at the settlements and areas of the Sumy region. The enemy is using powerful weapons against the civilian population, dropping guided aerial bombs and FPV drones. In order to protect the population, we are carrying out evacuations. As of today, we have managed to evacuate up to 22 thousand people from the dangerous areas.,” said regional governor Volodymyr Artiukh.

According to him, the number of evacuees will grow. He noted that the current priority in cooperation with international partners is to meet the needs of internally displaced persons whose homes were destroyed by the enemy.

In particular, it was agreed to build 10 modular houses for 70 IDPs in the Sumy district. In September, the construction of a modular town for 100 people is scheduled to begin. The project is funded with the support of the Swedish Red Cross.

As reported by Ukrinform, 45,000 people need to be evacuated from the Sumy region.

