Join Family Mart's 6Th Anniversary 'Shop And Win' Promotion: QR 50,000 In Shopping Vouchers Up For Grabs

Doha, Qatar: As Family Mart celebrates its 6th anniversary, customers in Qatar are invited to participate in the exclusive 'Shop and Win' promotion. Shoppers have the chance to win QR 50,000 in shopping vouchers, making this a prime opportunity to enhance their grocery shopping experience in Qatar. The promotion, running until September 30, 2024, provides an e-raffle coupon for every QR 50 spent, with the grand draw scheduled for October 1, 2024, at 5 PM.

This is available exclusively at Family Mart's Doha Souq Mall outlet, located on Al Nast Street, next to Turkey Central restaurant. Family Mart operates 24x7 as a neighborhood store in an express format, a unique concept developed by Family Food Centre. While it primarily serves the Al Sadd and Al Nasr areas, the store attracts shoppers from across Doha who value a convenient and world-class shopping experience.

Known for its commitment to value, freshness, and quality, Family Mart offers a curated selection of essentials in a smartly designed space with ample parking for over 500 cars. The store specializes in hand-picked fresh produce, everyday essentials, and imported goods from around the world. Family Mart remains the go-to destination in Qatar for everything fresh, providing a seamless and efficient shopping experience.

Don't miss this opportunity to celebrate Family Mart's 6th anniversary. Visit the outlet today, and you could be the next winner of the 'Shop & Win' promotion.