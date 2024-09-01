Turkish Leader Praises Istanbul As Global Tourism Hub

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday highlighted Istanbul as a global hub.

"We have turned Istanbul into one of the world's favorite destinations for cultural and tourism," Erdogan said at the opening ceremony of a hotel in Istanbul.

Turkish president noted the city's role in hosting major international events, including the Summit, the UN Humanitarian Summit, and the 13th Islamic Summit.

He emphasized that Istanbul has welcomed global leaders and dignitaries, reinforcing its status on the world stage.

Turkiye, Erdogan asserted, possesses one of the world's strongest tourism potentials, offering diverse opportunities across history, faith, culture, nature, health and gastronomy.

He emphasized the importance of expanding tourism year-round, focusing not just on coastal tourism but also on other types of tourism.

Erdogan said that Turkiye's cultural heritage has been revitalized due to the investments made.

The Turkish leader pointed out that the nation has experienced a rise in the number of tourists, average expenditure per tourist, and duration of stay. (end)

