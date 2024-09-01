Kangana Ranaut-Starrer 'Emergency' Release Postponed From September 6

(MENAFN- Live Mint) BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's directorial Emergency, which was supposed to be released on September 6 is now postponed. She is playing the role of ex-Prime Indira Gandhi in the film.

Movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the news on delay in the release of the film on X.

“#BreakingNews...#Emergency postponed... Won't release on 6 Sept 2024. #ZeeStudios #KanganaRanaut," he wrote on X.





However, Kangana has not yet issued a statement on the film's release. Even the production houses, Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, Kangana's production house, has not yet released a statement on postponing the release of the film.





| Kangana takes 'Tom & Jerry' dig at Rahul Gandhi over 'Emergency' film, says...

Kangana 's film which was scheduled to release on September 6 has been in news lately. It has been facing criticism from various Sikh groups alleging that the film is an insult to the Sikh community.

A group Telangana Sikh Society has alleged that the film shows Sikhs as“terrorists and anti-nationals”, which is offensive to the community.





Previously, the Delhi unit of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) asked a ban on Emergency film and sent a legal notice to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

On August 30, it was reported that Kangana's film Emergency is still stuck with the censor board, however there were rumours that the film has been cleared by CBFC.

Kangana confirmed the news in a video message posted on X and said claimed that she and the members of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) have been receiving threats.





| Why Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' is facing backlash from Sikh groups?

“There are rumours that our film 'Emergency' has got a censor certificate. It is not true. In fact, our film was cleared earlier but it's certification has been stopped because of several threats,” Kangana said.

"People of the censor board are also getting a lot of threats. There is pressure on us to not show the assassination of Mrs Gandhi, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and the Punjab riots. I don't know what we will show then, that there is a blackout in the film? This is unbelievable time for me and I am very sorry for this state of things in this country," she said.