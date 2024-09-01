MOVING BEYOND THE SILENCE

(MENAFN- Pressat) Leading male sexual abuse and rape charity, We Are Survivors , has today published it's latest edition of it's new quarterly magazine Beyond the Silence featuring cover star Barney Walsh .

In this latest edition, the charity formally launches it's new support provision for the wives and husbands, girlfriends and boyfriends, mothers and fathers, sons and daughters, and all the loved ones of male victims/survivors with the 'Supporter Safe Room'. The founder and Chief Executive Officer, Duncan Craig OBE, said:

"We've always provided 1:1 therapy support for those amazing and often unsung heroes - those that support male survivors; but after many conversations and much discussion with those loved ones, we're now providing a safe space for them to meet together and hopefully find some strength in the same thing that survivors find it in... togetherness".

The magazine also includes a feature on the ISVA team talking about the difference having an ISVA can make to a victims journey; highlights a new project the charity is leading on across Greater Manchester in build six new ABE interview suites in voluntary sector organisations which will give victim the opportunity to undertake their Police interview in a space they feel comfortable in and not necessarily have to go to a Police Station; and celebrates the work of the charity's support of apprenticeships, including talking to one who picked up a number of awards along the way!

The cover star, Barney Walsh, talks about his preparation as an actor taking on a male survivor storyline that We Are Survivors has been supporting the BBC Casualty team on, and also includes work the organisation has done with Hollyoaks, Coronation Street and Eastenders.

As the organisation magazine 'hits the shelves', it also publicly notes 50% more active clients than previously, something the team welcomes and puts down to its work on TV in telling male survivor stores and showing silent survivors they exist.

