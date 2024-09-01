H2o Therapeutics And Lovell Announce Partnership To Increase Access To Parky For VA, Dod

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) h2o Therapeutics Teams Up with Lovell to Expand Parky Access Across Healthcare Networks

- Yagmur Selin Gulmus, CEO of h2o Therapeutics PENSACOLA , FL, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , September 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lovell® Services and h2o Therapeutics, a leading provider of Parky , announced today that they have partnered to serve federal healthcare systems such as the Veterans Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS). Lovell Government Services will serve as h2o Therapeutics' Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor to serve these customers through federal contracting systems.Parky is an FDA-cleared, Apple watch based remote monitoring app designed for the objective monitoring of Parkinson's disease symptoms, such as tremor, dyskinesia. With medication reminders and activity tracking, Parky delivers comprehensive reports that correlate motor symptoms with medication adherence, empowering both patients and healthcare team for optimized care.As h2o Therapeutics' SDVOSB Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this product to federal healthcare providers. h20 Therapeutics is available on the Department of Veterans Affairs' Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) and GSA Advantage. Listing products on these federal contract vehicles with Lovell streamlines the acquisition process and helps government agencies fulfill their SDVOSB procurement goals."We're thrilled to partner with h2o Therapeutics and integrate their groundbreaking Parky product into our portfolio. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision to deliver innovative and effective wellness solutions, enhancing the value we provide to customers.” said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services.“We are excited to collaborate with Lovell Government Services to expand the reach of our Parky app within federal healthcare systems. This partnership is a significant step toward enhancing the quality of Parkinson's management for veterans and military personnel. By leveraging Lovell's expertise and our innovative technology, we aim to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those we serve,” said Yagmur Selin Gulmus, CEO of h2o Therapeutics.About h2o Therapeuticsh2o Therapeutics is a forward-thinking digital health start-up dedicated to developing innovative digital tools with a focus on mobile technologies. Since its founding in 2014, h2o has been at the forefront of turning real-time data into practical tools for Parkinson's patient management. With an emphasis on intuitive design for an enhanced user experience, h2o is committed to addressing the significant unmet needs of individuals with Parkinson's disease.The company's product, Parky, received 510(k) FDA clearance in 2022. Parky leverages cutting-edge technology to enhance Parkinson's patient management, reflecting h2o's ambition to transform how patients and healthcare professionals' approach chronic disease care. To learn more about Parky, visit .About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.Learn more atFor Media Inquiries:

