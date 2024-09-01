Kuwait's Al-Rajehi Ranks Sixth At 2024 Paris Paralympics 400M Race

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- Paralympic champion Faisal Al-Rajehi on Sunday came in sixth in the 400m - T54 race, at the ongoing Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Al-Rajehi registered 48:29 seconds and came in sixth at his group's first round, disqualifying him from the 400m - T54 race, but will still be competing at the 1500m qualifiers.

Coming in first was British racer Nathan Mcguire with 45:47 seconds. (end)

mao













MENAFN01092024000071011013ID1108623855