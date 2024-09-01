Railway Min Unveils Prototype Version Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach In Bengaluru

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Railway Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday unveiled the prototype version of the Vande Bharat sleeper coach at the BEML's facility.

“The coach will undergo rigorous trials and tests in 10 days before rolling it out on the track for further testing,” Vaishnaw said, as reported by PTI.

Also Read: Three new Vande Bharat express launched: Meerut-Lucknow, Madurai-Bengaluru, Chennai-Nagercoil- Check route, timings here

Vaishnaw noted that a lot of things have been taken care of by this coach.“Four trains, Vande Chair Car, Vande Sleeper, Vande Metro and Amrit Bharat have been designed in a way to address many things, like modern technology, safety and special facilities for loco pilots and service staff. This is a means of transport for middle-class people, so its fare will be affordable,” he said.

Speaking on the safety measures, Vaishnaw noted,“There are a lot of safety features on this train. Also, a lot of innovations have been made in design. A separate cabin has been made for the maintenance staff...This train can be compared with the best trains in the world.”

“It was a long journey. Designing a new train is complex work. There are a lot of new features in Vande Sleeper,” he added.

He said that the Vande Bharat chair-car, Vande Sleeper, Vande Metro, and Amrit Bharat will change the way people travel in India.

"These projects reflect the aspirational India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

The minister also inaugurated the foundation stone for a new Vande Bharat manufacturing facility at the Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) premises.