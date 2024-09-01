Delhi Govt's Action Plan To Tackle Pollution: 'Artificial Rain, WFH'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi Environment Gopal Rai has hinted that the Delhi government's Winter Action Plan will likely include measures such as artificial rain, a work-from-home policy, restrictions on vehicle use in high pollution areas, and campaigns to make residents more aware of the winter pollution in the capital. The plan will be discussed further on September 5, stated reports.

According to a report by The Hindu, Gopal Rai mentioned that the has sought input from various officials and environmental experts to address the air quality issues during Diwali, when the 'air is calm', and pollution is tapped.

“Last year, IIT-Kanpur submitted a proposal that artificial rain or a cloud seeding experiment could be done in Delhi. They said that financial management and security permissions were needed. Last year, there was very little time so permissions could not come through,” he said.

Gopal Rai has requested a meeting with central agencies and IIT Kanpur experts to discuss the proposal for artificial rain.

Work from home policy to combat 'severe' air levels

Gopal Rai added that for this year, the Delhi government is likely to promote 'working from home' for both private and government offices, before winter sets in.

Addressing a press conference, Gopal Rai said though the Delhi government has taken several steps to address the problem, pollution levels in and around the national capital spike in November.

"An emergency situation arises in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The Kejriwal government is working to reduce the pollution levels. Ever since our government came to power, the pollution levels have declined," he said.