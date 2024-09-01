RACE WEEK GETS BIGGER WITH AFTERLIFE, YASALAM AFTER-RACE CONCERTS & ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX NEW EXCLUSIVE PACKAGES NOW AVAILABLE!

(MENAFN- Seven Media) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 30 August 2024: Ethara, the organiser of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, has unveiled a series of all-new two-day entertainment packages, which are now on sale.

From 09:00 today, fans can elevate their Abu Dhabi GP experience via a range of five, exclusive new options. Starting from AED1,140, the two-day packages are available across: Roaming (General Admission), Marina Grandstand, North Yas Suites, Club58, and Luna Lounge - offering fans a variety of ways to experience the action over race weekend.

As well as access to Yas Marina Circuit on Thursday 5 December to enjoy the Main Fanzone & Oasis areas and Friday 6 December to witness the on-track action at the 2024 F1 season finale, the tickets also include Golden Circle access to Thursday (artist to be announced soon) and Friday (Maroon 5) night’s Yasalam After-Race Concerts, as well as entry to Afterlife Abu Dhabi – the unmissable Yasalam Official After-Party at Yas Gateway Park. The internationally renowned electronic music event is making its UAE debut this year with a one-night-only show featuring world-renowned DJ duo Tale of Us, plus special performances and guests.

In addition to the new packages, existing Abu Dhabi GP ticket holders can also select from the recently announced entertainment upgrades to enhance their weekend experience in the capital. Starting at AED 485, fans can avail a Yasalam After-Race Concert upgrade while also enjoying access to the Afterlife show on Friday, while Premium packages offer an elevated entertainment experience.

The ultimate off-track weekend package includes Golden Circle Upgrades for all four Yasalam After-Race Concerts and VIP Terrace seating for Afterlife on Friday with dedicated beverage points, fast-track entry and much more.

By offering a whole new range of flexible packages, the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix provides attendees more experiences and access than ever before. With a single 3-day ticket, fans can catch a glimpse of the world’s best racers compete in a historic season finale, watch global superstars perform at Etihad Park, and experience Abu Dhabi's entertainment and cultural hotspots with complimentary access to Louvre Abu Dhabi, Qasr Al Watan, and any one of Yas Island’s adventure parks.





