Embark on the Ultimate City Escape at The H Dubai This September

(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE: Welcome the new season in style as you immerse yourself in unparalleled comfort and elegance amidst the pulse of the city with the ultimate urban retreat to The H Dubai. With an exciting myriad of experiences on offer, there has never been a better time to make this vibrant lifestyle and entertainment hub your home away from home. Guests can design their ideal getaway, choosing everything from lively Happy Hours and Mixologist Masterclasses to a more relaxed stay with an array of enticing treatments by the serene Santai Spa.



Eat & Meat Restaurant



Lunch Buffet at Eat & Meat

Boasting a plethora of exciting deals and dishes, Eat & Meat is home to the best business lunches in the city. Running from Monday to Friday and featuring a menu that changes every day, Eat & Meat Restaurant focuses on high-quality, seasonal ingredients that are fresh, filling, and sustainable. Offering nourishing salads, one-pot meals, filling mains, and a range of desserts, diners will be taken on an epic culinary adventure. Guests at Eat & Meat may also opt to customise their meals where they can pick a salad and dessert, or a main course, perhaps even an indulgent meal with a salad, a main, a dessert, and a glass of grape to wash it all down.



When: Monday to Friday from 12:00 pm to 3:30 pm

Price and Details:

• Salad & Dessert – AED 69

• Main Course – AED 69

• Main Course & Dessert – AED 75

• Salad, Main Course & Dessert – AED 99

• Salad, Main Course & Dessert, with free flow of soft beverages & water – AED 125

• Salad, Main Course & Dessert, with a glass of grape – AED 139



H Bar



Mixologist Masterclass (Cocktails & Mocktails) at the H Bar

Learn everything that goes into crafting innovative cocktails under the guidance of H Bar’s expert team of mixologists. In the hour-long masterclass, guests can look forward to perfecting their cocktail-making skills while feasting upon the most delectable canapés. Those looking to hone their skills to create that perfect mocktail, you’re in for a treat too, as H Bar also offers special mocktail-making sessions, made using Lyre’s – the finest range of non-alcoholic classic spirits, which allows every cocktail mix to be faithfully recreated and enjoyed in a non-alcohol fashion.



When: Daily at the H Bar from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm

Price and Details:

Cocktail Class Prices:

• AED 175 per person

• AED 310 per couple

• AED 140 per person for a group of 5 or more



Mocktail Classes:

• AED 140 per person

• AED 250 per couple

• AED 125 per person for groups of 5 or more



Happy Hour at the H Bar

There is nothing more exciting than daily happy hours! Whatever day of the week, the drink deals at the H Bar just keep on coming, thanks to a fantastic daily buy-one-get-one-free happy hour deal. Whether you’re looking to power up before a new week or want to unwind at the end of one, you can sip and save at the H Bar with a selection of tasty offers on a range of tempting beverages.



When: Daily from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Daily Offer: Buy-one-get-one-free on selected beverages.



Buy 3 get 1 Free on Tiger Hops

Crack open a cold one after a jampacked day of sightseeing or simply lounging by the pool with a refreshing Tiger Hops. Since hops are always best served shared, exclusively during September and October the H Bar will be offering buy two Tiger hops get one free. For just AED 150, you can enjoy three ice-cold bottles of this crisp, flavourful brew as you sit back and cheers to the evening ahead.



When: Available daily throughout September and October

Offer: Buy 3 Tiger Hops and get 1 free

Price: For just AED 150



Cocktails of the Month

This summer, the H Bar is kicking things up a notch with its enviable “Cocktails of the Month”, featuring a variety of special cocktails starting at AED 49 each. Look forward to sipping on an extensive array of tantalising cocktails artfully prepared by the team of talented mixologists. If you want to step things up another level, savour the premium taste of sangria cocktails, absolutely bursting with fruity flavours and perfect for those warmer days, available for AED 69 each.



When: Mon-Fri 9:00 pm to 2:00 am, Sat-Sun – 12:30 pm to 2:00 am

Offer: Special cocktails of the month

Price: AED 49 each for liqueur-based cocktails; AED 69 each for H Premium Sangria cocktails



Urban on 4



Express Buffet Lunch at Urban on 4

Nestled on the 4th floor of The H Dubai, Urban on 4 is a chic café that invites you to experience their delectable Express Buffet, featuring an extraordinary feast of culinary delights. Available on weekdays, guests can expect to be blown away by the appetising menu. The Express Buffet is best suited for those looking for a quick bite but also caters to those looking to indulge in a soulful meal that’s a treat to the taste buds and easy on your wallet!



When: Available daily from Monday to Friday from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Price and Details: AED 49 per person for express lunch



Diademas Cigar Lounge



Cigar & Whiskey Nights at Diademas

Discerning drinkers and distinguished cigar connoisseurs can indulge their passions in refined style at Diademas Cigar Lounge. Guests can avail themselves of an incredible deal when they buy a cigar and enjoy paying half price on certain whiskeys – every single day.



When: Daily from 7:00 pm to 12:30 am

Price and Details: Purchase a cigar and receive a 50% discount on selected whiskeys.



The Gallery



Flavour of the Month at the Gallery

Satisfy your sweet tooth this September by diving into the rich and aromatic world of Arabian flavours with The Gallery’s specially crafted cakes. With a wide range of delectable delights to choose from, guests’ post-lunch or mid-coffee sweet cravings will be taken care of at The Gallery. Discover the exquisite Arabian classics, as a series of beautifully crafted desserts, specially designed for this month await including flavours such as pistachio, pomegranates, and dates, all handmade to perfection by the hotel’s in-house pâtissiers.



When: Daily throughout September from 8:00 am to 11:00 pm

Offer: A selection of delectable pastries available including pistachio, pomegranates and dates flavours

Price: Starting from AED 40 each



Quantum Health Club



Quantum Health Club Gym Membership at the Quantum Health Club

Keep up your summer fitness routine with a membership from Quantum Health Club. Sweat it out using the club’s state-of-the-art equipment, themed workouts, and certified instructors. Offering a 360-approach to well-being, Quantum Health Club members can also gain access to their stunning outdoor swimming pool, discounts on food and beverages, spa treatments, swimming lessons, and more! The complete package for those wanting to bulk it out, Quantum Health Club is surely serving the most enticing fitness deals this June.



When: Daily from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm

Price and Details:

Membership for Single:

• 1 Month – AED 600 instead of AED 1390

• 3 Months – AED 1400 + 15 Days Free instead of 2910

• 6 Months – AED 2500 + 1 Month Free instead of 4740

• 1 Year – AED 4700 + 2 Months Free instead of 6900

*Find the full list of membership prices and benefits here



Escape the Routine Pool Day Pass at the Quantum Health Club

Dip your toes in and cool off at Quantum Health Club’s fabulous temperature-controlled swimming pool. An unmissable day pass that offers the complete deal, it’s the perfect way to spend a day away from the summer heat with chilled lounge music and delicious food and drinks. What’s more, a fantastic bubble lounge equipped with a whirlpool is also on hand for those seeking the ultimate relaxing experience.



When: Daily from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm

Price and Details:

Pool Day Pass:

• AED 65 (pool access only)

• AED 125 (fully redeemable on F&B at Eat & Meat, The Gallery, Diademas, Glow Pool Lounge, and Urban on 4)

• With every paying couple, a maximum of 2 kids under 12 years of age access the pool for free.

*T&Cs apply



Swimming Classes at the Quantum Health Club

If you’re looking to take up a new hobby, then look no further as The H Dubai has the ideal way for you to up your fitness regime with its engaging swimming classes. Let the hotel’s professional trainer assist you in perfecting your technique with a choice of sessions catering to both you and your little ones, providing a perfect blend of fun and skill development. Whether you are introducing your kids to the wonders of the pool or seeking to improve your own swimming prowess, these classes invite you to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Book your session today and enjoy an exclusive 10% off on retail swimwear and pool accessories.



When: Ongoing

Price and Details:

Duration per session (Kids & Adults):

• 60 mins

Individual Classes:

• AED 100 (1 Session)

• AED 870 (10 Sessions, to be availed within 3 months)

Group Classes (Max 3):

• AED 1250 (10 Sessions, to be availed within 3 months)

Terms & Conditions:

• Advanced booking at least 24 hours before is required and classes are subject to availability.

*Private lockers and shower facilities are available



Yoga Classes at Quantum Health Club

Discover your inner peace and rejuvenate your body and mind with Quantum Health Club’s weekly yoga classes. Taking place every Tuesday from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm, these classes encompass mindful flow and Hatha yoga techniques aimed at fostering equilibrium and conserving your essential energy. Led by experienced instructors, prepare to embrace tranquillity for an impeccable relaxation experience at AED 100 for one class and AED 900 for 10 classes.



When: Every Tuesday from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Offer: Yoga classes

Price: AED 100 per class; AED 900 for 10 classes

*Booking is required 48 hours in advance



Santai Spa by Mandara



Happy Hour at Santai Spa by Mandara

Santai Spa by Mandara’s happy hour promises to leave guests feeling happy, rejuvenated, and alive. Enjoy 30% off when you book a treatment between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm or extend your serene escape until the sun sets every Monday and Tuesday from 10.00 am to 7.30 pm. Treat yourself to that much-needed day of pampering complete with signature treatments that are unlike anything you’ve felt before.



When: Monday to Friday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm or extend your serene escape until the sun sets exclusively on Mondays and Tuesdays from 10.00 am to 7.30 pm

Price and Details: 30% discount on all body treatments booked between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm on weekdays only.



Buy 1, Get 1 Free Spa Treatment for World Wellness Weekend

To celebrate World Wellness Weekend, the Santai Spa by Mandara is inviting guests to double their relaxation with a special buy one, get one free offer on revitalising treatments. Embrace serenity with the newly launched Therapeutic Massage and Asian Head Massage, designed to melt away stress and rejuvenate both body and mind, creating the perfect excuse to unwind, recharge, and pamper yourself this September.



Therapeutic Massage

Feel like new again with a 95-minute Therapeutic Massage designed to melt away tension and ease muscle pain. Perfect for active guests, this firm massage uses strong pressure to target contracted muscles, boost mobility, and stimulate blood flow to overused areas. Let the skilled therapists work their magic and indulge in the ultimate relaxation and restoration for just AED 679.



Asian Head Massage

Experience ultimate relaxation with the Asian Head Massage, designed to refresh and revitalise your upper body. Rooted in ancient Chinese and Indian traditions, this soothing treatment uses warmed oils, a Thai poultice, and jade combing to ease away stress in your back, shoulders, and scalp. Whether you opt for 65 minutes of tranquillity for AED 650 or indulge in 95 minutes for AED 779, this treatment promises to leave you feeling renewed and utterly pampered.



When: Available daily throughout September from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm

Offer: Buy 1, get 1 free on spa treatments

Price:

• Therapeutic Massage (95-minute): AED 679

• Asian Head Massage (65-minute): AED 650

• Asian Head Massage (95-minute): AED 779



Rooms



Ultimate Staycation: 20% Off & Kids Go Free

Your family holiday just got a whole lot more exciting. Book your stay at The H Dubai and enjoy up to 20% off room rates, free breakfast, and much more. Plus, make unforgettable family memories with the Kids Go Free offer where your kids get to stay and dine for free! Whether you embark on a culinary journey across the 12 superb dining venues, relax at the award-winning Santai Spa by Mandara, or unwind at the outdoor swimming pool, there’s something here for everyone.



Package includes:

• 20% off the best available room rates

Complimentary breakfast

• Maximum of 2 kids up to 12 years of age stay and dine for free with the existing bedding and meal plan.

• Guaranteed upgrade to the next room category

• Guaranteed early check-in and late check-out.

• AED 50 voucher at the H Bar

• AED 100 voucher for Santai Spa by Mandara Spa

• Complimentary shuttle service to Dubai Outlet Mall and Yas Island



The Ultimate Suite Spacation

Escape to a world of endless possibilities and ultimate comfort in The H Dubai’s phenomenal executive suite. Guests can look forward to an incredibly enticing package that includes an overnight stay in the grand suite, a 120-minute spa treatment at the renowned Santai Spa by Mandara, complimentary breakfast, and a late checkout. That’s not all, guests can also soak up every bit of the summer at the stunning temperature-controlled outdoor swimming pool as well as enjoy the first-class gym and Peloton Bike Studio! Live big, feel big, this September at The H Dubai.



Package Includes:

• Overnight stay for two in an Executive Suite

• Complimentary breakfast

• 120 minutes massage of your choice

• Complimentary Spa amenity gift

• AED 100 food and beverage credit

• Late check-out until 6 pm

• A 30-minute Peloton Bike Class

• Complimentary use of Gym, Peloton bike studio, and outdoor swimming pool





