عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ombudsman: First Parliamentary Elections Are Being Held In All Territories Of Azerbaijan

Ombudsman: First Parliamentary Elections Are Being Held In All Territories Of Azerbaijan


9/1/2024 3:09:09 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "For the first time in 30 years, parliamentary elections are being held in all territories of Azerbaijan. Following the positive experience of the past years, the Office of the Ombudsman, under the pre-approved presentation plan, together with the Central Election Commission, organized wide awareness events in the entire territory of Azerbaijan."

Azernews reports that Sabina Aliyeva, the human rights commissioner (ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said these words in her statement to journalists.

"Also, monitoring was carried out, including the territories freed from occupation, and the election preparation process was kept in mind. Webcams and ramps are installed in most polling stations, and ballots printed in Braille are provided for visually impaired citizens," she added.

MENAFN01092024000195011045ID1108623381


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search