Ombudsman: First Parliamentary Elections Are Being Held In All Territories Of Azerbaijan
"For the first time in 30 years, parliamentary elections are
being held in all territories of Azerbaijan. Following the positive
experience of the past years, the Office of the Ombudsman, under
the pre-approved presentation plan, together with the Central
Election Commission, organized wide awareness events in the entire
territory of Azerbaijan."
Azernews reports that Sabina Aliyeva, the human
rights commissioner (ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said
these words in her statement to journalists.
"Also, monitoring was carried out, including the territories
freed from occupation, and the election preparation process was
kept in mind. Webcams and ramps are installed in most polling
stations, and ballots printed in Braille are provided for visually
impaired citizens," she added.
