Zionist Army Kill Two More Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, Sept 1 (NNN-WAFA) – The Israeli Zionist army, yesterday, killed two more Palestinians in Jenin, northern West Bank, as Israel's military operation in the city entered its fourth day, the Palestinian reported.

The ministry identified the as Amjad Mustafa Ibrahim Saleh and Muhammad Amin Talal Abdullah, but did not provide further details.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that, the Zionist forces obstructed its staff from transporting the bodies, after they reached the Jenin refugee camp. The society also noted that, its teams are evacuating emergency cases from Jenin Government Hospital to Al-Razi Hospital, due to a power outage.

The Palestinian government has warned of possible shutdowns in some hospital departments in Jenin, and expressed concern for dialysis patients. It also stated that, it is pursuing legal action to hold Israel accountable for its“crimes” and is working to repair the damage inflicted by the Zionist army.

Palestinian Prime Minister, Mohammad Mustafa, has called on international health organisations and the Red Cross, to pressure for the lifting of the hospital blockade and to address disruptions to ambulances and medical teams.

Since Wednesday, Israel has conducted a large-scale raid across the northern West Bank, stating that, the operation aims to“prevent future attacks against Israel.”

Tensions have escalated in the West Bank since the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip on Oct 7, last year. The Palestinian Health Ministry reports that, more than 660 Palestinians have been killed by the Zionist army in the West Bank.– NNN-WAFA

