The Treena Marie Collection To Debut Signature Heartfelt Collection At New York Fashion Week

MARINA DEL REY, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Treena Marie Collection (TMC), the flagship brand of designer Treena Marie, is set to make a highly anticipated appearance at New York Fashion Week, where it will be featured among other talented designers. This marks the first time in over a decade that Treena Marie is presenting a complete collection specifically for a Treena Marie Collection fashion show. While she has created custom designs for friends and family over the years, this show is particularly meaningful as it showcases designs that truly come from the heart.

Treena Marie, a seasoned entrepreneur with a rich background in both fashion and home design, is known for her innovative approach to style. Her keen eye for detail and passion for creating adaptable, practical pieces are guiding the Treena Marie Collection toward establishing its place in the fashion industry. This debut collection, developed with a focus on the needs of today's professionals, emphasizes her signature custom suits and introduces a work-play theme that resonates with the fast-paced lifestyles of her target audience.

A Collection Rooted in Authenticity and Innovation

This collection is more than just fashion; it is a reflection of Treena Marie's journey as a Black-owned and funded designer bootstrapping her own company. After years of creating custom designs for friends and family, Treena Marie is now unveiling a collection that emphasizes her commitment to quality, style, and sustainability. One of the standout features of this collection is the inclusion of a signature sustainable fabric-a material Treena Marie could not afford to use in the past but now proudly incorporates, symbolizing her growth and dedication to the fashion industry.

Innovative Sub-Brands Under the TMC Umbrella

The Treena Marie Collection includes two specialty sub-brands, each offering a unique take on the fusion of work and athleisure. The first sub-brand is dedicated to headwear crafted from high-quality fabrics, featuring impeccable craftsmanship and innovative designs that allow for a seamless transition from the office to more relaxed settings. The second sub-brand focuses on stylish yet comfortable attire, such as sweatsuits and T-shirts, offering a comfortable vibe and elegant style. These options complement the suits perfectly, offering versatility and embodying comfortable elegance.

A Visionary Approach to Fashion

TMC's appearance at New York Fashion Week marks an important step in the brand's journey, with the potential to resonate particularly among celebrities and the "Laptops & Lattes" demographic in California. Treena Marie's objective is to cater to a stylish and influential audience, with designs that are both practical and polished, meeting the evolving needs of professionals who strive to maintain their personal style in every aspect of life.

Excitement for a Platform that Celebrates Black Designers

Adding to the excitement, Treena Marie is deeply honored to be part of an incredible platform for Black designers created by the visionary Claire Sulmers of Fashion Bomb Daily. Claire has been a trailblazer in uplifting and showcasing Black talent in the fashion industry.“Being involved with a platform that uplifts and showcases Black talent in the fashion industry is not only an honor but also an exciting opportunity for my brand,” says Treena Marie.

New Book Release: Renovate To Elevate: A Millennial's Guide To Home Remodeling

In conjunction with her fashion collection, Treena Marie is also celebrating the release of her new book,“Renovate To Elevate: A Millennial's Guide To Home Remodeling.” This book delves into the philosophy behind her designs, emphasizing the importance of practicality and style in everyday life. It offers readers insights into achieving a balanced lifestyle through thoughtful design-whether in fashion or home décor.“Renovate To Elevate” is now available on Amazon.

