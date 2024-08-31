Innovative Green Projects Competition In Jordan Launched

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)



Amman, August 31 (Petra) - Jordan Society for Scientific Research, Entrepreneurship, and Creativity (JSSREC) on Saturday announced the launch of the Innovative Green Small Projects Competition in Jordan, under the theme: "Innovate Today for a Green Tomorrow", which is being implemented in partnership with the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, JSSREC head, Dr. Reda Khawaldeh, said this competition is an opportunity for entrepreneurs and owners of SMEs in the green field to present their innovative ideas, enhance innovation and sustainability in the SMEs area and encourage entrepreneurs committed to the green economy.

Khawaldeh said: "The competition aims to enhance innovation and sustainability, and stimulate projects that are committed to the green economy and efforts to achieve sustainable development."Khawaldeh noted participants can benefit from counseling opportunities in green economy and business development, and obtain financial support to implement their innovative and sustainable projects, which would cover smart clean transportation, waste management, recycling, smart green buildings, sustainable land management, climate change mitigation and adaptation, mobile applications, and all projects that fall under the support of green projects.The competition will also provide a platform to introduce "successful" projects and raise awareness of the importance of innovation and sustainability in the business field, he pointed out.Meanwhile, General Manager of Academia Industry Platform (JAIP), who is member of the competition's executive team, Dr. Khaled Khreisat, said the entity applying for the award must submit an integrated action plan that provides an executive program with a timetable not exceeding 16 months and not less than 6 months.In this regard, he added that the plan should cover the technical, administrative and financial aspects and highlight importance of the project and its local environmental impact and the possibility of its implementation in Jordan and at the Arab level.Khreisat indicated that the applicant entity must hold Jordanian nationality and abide by local and international laws and implement the project in Jordan, especially since green projects are among Jordan's national priorities.Khreisat announced the last date for submitting a project for the competition is October 15, through the following link: (On the sidelines of the launch ceremony, a specialized dialogue was held on the importance of the green economy and its impact on Jordan.