Agreement Signed Between Breshna And Turkmenistan On TAP Electricity Project

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Officials at Power Company/Breshna announced that during Dr. Abdul Bari Omar's visit and meeting with high-ranking officials in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, an agreement was signed to align the TAP project between this company and Turkmenistan.

Barshna Company officials state that during this visit, an agreement was signed on the alignment of the TAP project, a crucial project involving electricity transmission from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan and subsequently to Pakistan.

The report added that bilateral cooperation agreements with Turkmenistan's Minister, Anageldi Saparov, were also signed during this trip.

It is worth noting that in this agreement, both parties committed to constructing facilities on their respective lands and completing documents related to this project.

Meanwhile, officials emphasized that along with signing this agreement and completing the project alignment, Afghanistan will benefit significantly by facilitating job opportunities for thousands of individuals and by annually receiving transit fees from Pakistan for the electricity transmitted via the mentioned route.

While the agreement with Turkmenistan represents a crucial step forward in Afghanistan's energy sector, it also highlights the pressing need for internal investment in electricity infrastructure.

Afghanistan continues to face significant challenges in electricity provision, with widespread shortages hindering economic development and investment potential across various sectors.

The country's future hinges on bolstering its domestic energy production capabilities and ensuring sustainable and reliable power sources to support industrial growth, agricultural productivity, and overall socio-economic progress.

Addressing Afghanistan's electricity deficit requires concerted efforts to modernize and expand domestic power generation and distribution networks.

Investment in renewable energy sources, such as hydropower and solar energy, presents viable solutions to diversify the energy mix and reduce import dependency. By prioritizing these initiatives, Afghanistan can lay a foundation for long-term energy security, attract foreign investment, and foster a conducive environment for sustainable development and economic prosperity.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram