CEC Chairman Meets With Turkish Election Delegation Ahead Of Azerbaijani Snap Parliamentary Elections
8/31/2024 7:16:48 AM
Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Central Election
Commission (CEC), met Ahmet Yener, Chairman of the Turkish Supreme
Election Council (YSK), who is leading the observation mission in
Azerbaijan to monitor the snap parliamentary elections scheduled
for September 1, 2024, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, Panahov provided comprehensive details about
the preparations for the election process across the country,
including voter numbers, polling stations, web cameras, and other
election preparations. He highlighted that representatives from
various international organizations were visiting Azerbaijan to
monitor the parliamentary elections.
Noting that 6,478 polling stations were created nationwide,
Panahov emphasized that 25 out of the 26 parties functioning across
the country will compete for parliamentary seats. Panahov also
highlighted that special attention will be given to accommodating
impaired voters on the election day.
The CEC Chairman mentioned that this election marks the first
time parliamentary elections to be conducted across Azerbaijan's
entire sovereign territory. In the recently liberated territories,
54 polling stations have been set up to enable over 42,000 voters
to participate in the elections. A total of 990 candidates are
competing for parliamentary seats.
Ahmet Yener expressed his satisfaction with participating in the
observation of the elections to the Milli Majlis and praised
democratic values upheld by the Azerbaijani people.
The meeting also included discussions on other issues of mutual
interest with respect to the elections.
