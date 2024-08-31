Erdogan Meest With Families Of Azerbaijani Martyrs
Date
8/31/2024 6:08:49 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with the family
members of martyrs from Azerbaijan at the 175th graduation event of
the Ground Forces School of the Ministry of National Defense held
on the occasion of Victory Day. Azernews reports that "Yashat Fund"
has informed about this.
It was noted that the meeting was organized by the foundation,
"Turkiye-Azerbaijani Businessmen and Industrialists" Public Union,
with the partnership of the national air carrier of Azerbaijan -
"Azerbaijan Airlines".
At the end of the event, Erdogan said "Just as we are one and
equal with Azerbaijan, our hearts beat the same with all our
brothers in the Turkish republics."
Then the family members of the martyr participated in the
Victory Day Private Concert program organized in the Presidential
Palace based on the personal invitation of President Erdogan.
It should be noted that the project was implemented according to
the action directions for systematization and deepening of
Azerbaijan-Turkiye field cooperation, as well as the adopted Action
Plan for cooperation between the two countries.
