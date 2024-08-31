عربي


Erdogan Meest With Families Of Azerbaijani Martyrs


8/31/2024 6:08:49 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with the family members of martyrs from Azerbaijan at the 175th graduation event of the Ground Forces School of the Ministry of National Defense held on the occasion of Victory Day. Azernews reports that "Yashat Fund" has informed about this.

It was noted that the meeting was organized by the foundation, "Turkiye-Azerbaijani Businessmen and Industrialists" Public Union, with the partnership of the national air carrier of Azerbaijan - "Azerbaijan Airlines".

At the end of the event, Erdogan said "Just as we are one and equal with Azerbaijan, our hearts beat the same with all our brothers in the Turkish republics."

Then the family members of the martyr participated in the Victory Day Private Concert program organized in the Presidential Palace based on the personal invitation of President Erdogan.

It should be noted that the project was implemented according to the action directions for systematization and deepening of Azerbaijan-Turkiye field cooperation, as well as the adopted Action Plan for cooperation between the two countries.

