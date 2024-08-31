F1: Mercedes Name Kimi Antonelli As Hamilton's Replacement For 2025

(MENAFN- IANS) Monza (Italy), Aug 31 (IANS) Mercedes have announced the of F2 driver Kimi Antonelli to replace the Ferrari-bound seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in the 2025 Formula 1 season. The Italian driver will be partnering up with George Russell for his rookie season.

Antonelli will surely have big boots to fill as he forms the team's academy lineup for the coming season.

“It is an amazing feeling to be announced as a Mercedes works driver alongside George for 2025. Reaching F1 is a dream I've had since I was a small boy; I want to thank the team for the support they've given me in my career so far and the faith they've shown in me. I am still learning a lot, but I feel ready for the opportunity. I'm also really excited to become George's teammate. He came through the team's junior programme just like myself and is someone I have a huge amount of respect for,” Kimi said in a statement.

Kimi's meteoric rise through the lower ranks of motorsport saw him join the team's junior programme as a 12-year-old in 2019.

After great success in karting, including FIA Karting European Championship and WSK Euro series titles, he graduated to single-seaters – where he stormed to both the ADAC and Italian Formula 4 titles in 2022, before claiming the 2023 Formula Regional European Championship.

The Italian made the step up to FIA Formula 2 for 2024 and has handled it superbly. He's claimed two victories so far this season, including an impressive Feature Race in Budapest.

“Our 2025 driver line-up combines experience, talent, youth and out-and-out raw speed. We are excited about what George and Kimi bring to the team both as individual drivers, but also as a partnership.“Our new line-up is perfect to open the next chapter in our story. It is also a testament to the strength of our junior programme and our belief in home-grown talent,” said Team Principal Toto Wolff.

Russell, who is currently placed eighth with 122 points in the Driver Standings, said,“I'm really excited to be partnering with Kimi for 2025. His record in junior formula has been formidable and his promotion is truly deserved. He's a fantastic young talent and a fellow graduate of our junior programme. I look forward to using the experience I've gained from my own journey to provide guidance to Kimi as he makes the step up to F1. I know how much of a support Lewis was for me throughout my time as a junior driver and since I've been his team-mate. I've learned so much from him and I hope to play a similar role for Kim."