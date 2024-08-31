Girl Killed, 14 Others Injured In Twin Accidents In Jammu, Rajouri

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An 18-year-old girl died and 14 persons were in two separate accidents in Jammu and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that nine were injured when a minibus they were travelling in met with an accident near Kunjwani in Jammu.

All the injured were shifted to hospital where one of them, Surbhi Kumari ,18, daughter of Ashwani Kumar of Jallo chak Gangyal succumbed to injuries. Others admitted in the hospital have been identified as Saina, 16, daughter of Mohammad Rafiq of Kunjwani, Goutam Sharma, 25, son of Lt. Sh. Manoj Kumar of Chatha, Akesh Mohan, 39, son of Lt. Tilak Raj Mohan of Afgana Mohalla Panjtrithi , Muskan Sharma, 16, daughter of Rohi Dass of Ratnu Chak Jammu, Sarita, 16, daughter of Upinder Ram of Dhyansar Bari Brahmana, Nisha , 16, Daughter of Durga Swansi of Jharkhand A/P Dhyansar Bari Brahmana, Sumit Kumar, 16, son of Mulkh Raj of Doda A/P Bari Brahmana and Shivanim,14, daughter of Raj Kumar of Kunjwani. Confirming it, a police officer said that a case has been registered abd investigations taken up.

Meanwhile a canter (JK11C-8515), rolled down the road near Dawain, Dharamsal in Rajouri, leading to injuries to six persons.

Officials said that the canter was moving towards Siot from Kalakote Rajouri district and those injured have been hospitalized.

