(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian submitted its 2025 Annual Budgetary Law Project to Congress, setting the minimum wage at R$ 1,509 ($270).



This represents a 6.87% increase from the current wage of R$ 1,412 ($252). The adjustment includes a 3.82% projected increase based on the INPC. Additionally, it includes a 2.91% real increase tied to 2023's growth.



Despite skepticism, the budget plan aims to eliminate the public deficit. The economic team remains optimistic about reaching this target.



The 2025 budget anticipates total expenditures of R$ 5.87 trillion ($1.05 trillion). It includes R$ 2.77 trillion ($495.28 billion) in financial expenses.



Primary expenses total R$ 2.93 trillion ($523.88 billion). The plan allocates R$ 166.6 billion ($29.79 billion) for state-owned enterprises' investments.







Projected primary revenue is expected to hit R$ 2.91 trillion ($520.31 billion). This represents 23.5% of the GDP.



It includes R$ 558.7 billion ($99.90 billion) for transfers to states and municipalities. Primary expenditures are forecasted at R$ 2.39 trillion ($427.33 billion), or 19.3% of the GDP.



Funding for the Bolsa Família program remains at R$ 167.2 billion ($29.90 billion). The per-family benefit stays at R$ 600 ($107), without inflation adjustments.



The budget accounts for R$ 38.9 billion ($6.96 billion) in parliamentary amendments. This projection only considers mandatory individual and caucus amendments.



The budget proposal outlines the financial framework for the upcoming fiscal year. It reflects the government's efforts to stabilize the economy and manage finances.



The focus on growth and social welfare programs like Bolsa Família is evident. The administration commits to supporting low-income families while navigating fiscal challenges.



Brazil's 2025 Budget Proposal: Higher Wages and Zero Deficit Goals

