Sharmitha Gowda Photos: Kannada Actress Looks HOT As She Dons Bikini In Maldives | Check Out

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Known for her role as the formidable villain Bhanumathi in the popular Kannada serial Geetha, Sharmitha Gowda is making waves with her latest Maldives vacation pictures. The actress, who recently made a guest appearance in the serial Lakshmi Baramma, has shed her on-screen persona for a sizzling hot avatar.





Remember Bhanumathi from the hit serial Geetha? The cunning antagonist who played the perfect villain, infuriating viewers with her manipulative tactics, is back! This time, she graces the screen in Lakshmi Baramma, offering a helping hand to Kaveri.



Currently busy with a Telugu serial, Sharmitha Gowda, who rose to fame as Bhanumathi on Kannada television, recently took a break from her hectic schedule to soak up the sun in the Maldives. She has been treating her fans to glimpses of her tropical getaway with stunning pictures.



Sharmitha Gowda, currently seen in the Telugu serial Brahmam Gari Kalagnanam, is an active social media user. She frequently shares behind-the-scenes videos and reels with her co-stars, keeping her Instagram followers entertained.



While she is often seen in elegant sarees on screen, Sharmitha Gowda's off-screen style is even hotter. Her recent Maldives pictures, featuring her in bum shorts, crop tops, and swimsuits, have set the internet on fire, with fans praising her stunning looks.



One picture shows Sharmitha rocking a neon bikini as she strikes a pose on a Maldivian beach. The picture has sent her fans into a frenzy, with comments like 'fire', 'hot', 'stunning', and 'sexy' flooding her timeline.



In other pictures from her Maldives diary, Sharmitha is seen sporting stylish ensembles featuring denim shorts, crop tops, and shrugs. She completes her looks with trendy sunglasses and hats, looking effortlessly chic as she enjoys boat rides and strolls on the beach.



Impressed by her stunning transformation, a fan commented, 'Madam, why are you still on the small screen? You have the looks of a movie heroine!' Kannada viewers, who loved her portrayal of the antagonist Bhanumathi, are eagerly waiting to see her back on the small screen.

