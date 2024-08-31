Massive Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border Vinesh Phogat Attends

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Wrestler Vinesh Phogat has joined the massive protest call of the groups at the Shambhu border, connecting Haryana and Delhi, demanding the Central to fulfil their promises to the protesters. It's been 200 days since hundreds of farmers started camping at the Shambhu border, on February 13, demanding a guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

Speaking from the Shambhu border , Vinesh Phogat said the country would not progress if“people sit on streets like this.”

Vinesh Phogat said,“It has been 200 days since they are sitting here. It is painful to see this. All of them are citizens of this country. Farmers run the country. Nothing is possible without them, not even athletes - if they don't feed us, we won't be able to compete. Many a time we are helpless and can't do anything, we represent the country at such big levels but we can't do anything for our family even when we see them sad.”

“I urge the government that they should listen. They had admitted their mistake last time, they should fulfill the promises that they made. The country won't progress, if people sit on streets like this,” Vinesh said.

Vinesh Phogat was also felicitated by farmer leaders as she arrived at their protest site at Shambhu border as the agitation completed 200 days.

The Supreme Court on August 22 asked the States of Punjab and Haryana to continue their meetings with the protesting farmers, to persuade them to clear the highway along the Shambhu border.

Earlier, the top court had asked the Senior Superintendent of Police of Patiala and Ambala and the Deputy Commissioners of both districts to hold a meeting and explore possibilities of partial opening of the Shambhu border highway initially for ambulances, essential services, and daily commuters of the nearby area.

In February, the Haryana government had set up barricades on the Ambala-New Delhi national highway after farmers' bodies announced that farmers would march to Delhi in support of various demands.