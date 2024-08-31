Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: Silent Protest At Delhi's Rajiv Chowk Today, Mamata Banerjee To Lead Dharna 7 Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kolkata doctor rape case: All Delhi-based Doctors' Associations (DAs) have announced a silent protest on Friday at Rajiv Chowk in the national capital, demanding justice and improved safety measures for healthcare professionals following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

Members of AIIMS, RML, Safdarjung, Maulana Azad Medical College, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Northern Railway Central Hospital and other affiliated institutions will also participate in the protest.

“All Delhi RDAs have decided to suspend the strike and will instead continue with a silent protest on a common day each week until justice is served to the victim,” the official notice read.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be leading a dharna on Saturday, August 31, demanding capital punishment for the accused in the Kolkata doctor's rape and murder case. Let's know how the Kolkata doctor rape case has developed in past few days:

Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, August 30, reiterating her request for stringent central legislation and exemplary punishment on heinous crimes like rape and murder. This was Mamata Banerjee's second letter to PM Modi in a span of a few days.Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has been quizzed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for over 140 hours in connection with the doctor's rape and murder case .Besides his questionable actions following the discovery of the doctor's body in the seminar hall of RG Kar hospital, Sandip Ghosh is also under the agency's lens in the financial misconduct case at the hospital in which the sleuths have already registered an FIR against him and other entities.Meanwhile, an audio recording has emerged of a conversation between the doctor's parents and hospital staff on the morning after the body was found. While the Kolkata Police has denied claims made in the viral audio clips suggesting that the victim's parents were told their daughter had died by suicide.The victim's father also distanced himself from the alleged viral audio clips, refusing to confirm that the voice on the clip was his . He said,“We don't know from where, how it (the phone conversation between the family and the assistant superintendent of the hospital) went viral. We will not take responsibility for it.”On whether the voice on the phone is his, the victim's father said,“You say so, but I do not see it. This issue will not affect the investigation.”CBI has concluded a second round of polygraph tests on Sandip Ghosh as part of their investigation into the rape-murder of a woman doctor at the institution. A polygraph test has also been conducted on the arrested accused, Sanjay Roy, in connection with the case.

(With inputs from agencies)