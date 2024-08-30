Cryptonewsbreaks Upstream Releases New Episode Of Upstream Up Close Twitter Series, Offers Insight Into Navigating Market Downturns

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Upstream, a MERJ Exchange stock market and global trading app, team hosted the 16th episode of its Upstream Up Close series on twitter (X) Spaces. Upstream noted the release of the episode, explaining that the series features 10–15 minute discussions covering key topics in the world of digital collectibles, Web3 and trading on Upstream. Episode 16 specifically focused on the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize Stock market trading, as well as the benefits blockchain-powered markets can provide during times of market volatility.
In addition, the Upstream article called out the valuable insight the episode provided regarding navigating the rapids of market downturns and the solution offered by blockchain technology, including 24/7 trading, faster settlements and enhanced transparency. Upstream is powered by Horizon's Blockchain Technology and exemplifies the benefits discussed, offering investors: 20 Hours of trading, real-time access and transparent order books.
About Upstream
Upstream is a MERJ Exchange market. MERJ Exchange is a licensed securities exchange, an affiliate of the World Federation of Exchanges, a National Numbering Agency and a member of ANNA. MERJ is regulated in the Seychelles by the Financial Services Authority, an associate member of the International Association of Securities Commissions (“IOSCO”). MERJ supports global issuers of traditional and digital securities through the entire asset life cycle from issuance to trading, clearing, settlement and registry. It operates a fair and transparent marketplace in line with international best practices and principles of operations of financial markets. For more information about the company, visit
